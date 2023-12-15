Шӯъбаи астрономияи Донишгоҳи Лунд пас аз ҷанҷоли таҳқиромез барҳам дода шуд

In a shocking turn of events, Lund University in Sweden has made the decision to dissolve its astronomy department due to a bullying scandal involving two senior professors. The department, which boasted a rich history of 350 years, has been disbanded and incorporated into the physics department.

The bullying scandal has been a long-standing issue at the university, with multiple complaints filed against the two professors dating back to 2008. However, it wasn’t until recently that the university took action. Complaints of harassment and bullying were reported by 70% of respondents in a 2020 employee survey, highlighting the toxic work environment that existed within the department.

The dissolution of the astronomy department has had a significant impact on the scientific community at Lund University. Many astronomers have expressed their frustration at the university’s delayed response, stating that it hindered their ability to carry out scientific research. The turmoil caused by the scandal has also resulted in the departure of several prominent astronomers from the university.

The reorganization has not only affected the astronomy department but also the theoretical physics group at Lund. Previously part of the astronomy and theoretical physics department, the group has now been dispersed among other departments, causing further disruption and disarray.

The decision to dissolve the department has been met with mixed reactions. While some believe it was the only viable solution to address the deep-rooted issues, others argue that valuable time and resources have been wasted. Lund University’s reputation as a renowned institution for astronomy research has been tarnished, and it will take time to rebuild its standing in the scientific community.

As the astronomers leave the former astronomy building, the fate of the historic artifacts housed there remains unclear. Among these artifacts is a ‘meridian’ telescope once used by Sweden’s first woman astronomer. The dissolution of the department raises questions about the preservation and future use of these valuable pieces of scientific history.

The scandal at Lund University serves as a stark reminder of the prevalence of bullying and harassment in academia. It underscores the need for universities to develop effective responses to such issues and ensure a safe and inclusive work environment for all faculty members and researchers. Only then can scientific progress truly thrive.