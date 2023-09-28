Филҳои ваҳшии осиёӣ қобилияти барҷастаи ҳалли мушкилотро нишон медиҳанд

A recent study published in the journal Animal Behaviour sheds light on the problem-solving abilities of individual wild Asian elephants. Researchers conducted a six-month-long study at the Salakpra Wildlife Sanctuary in Thailand, using motion-activated cameras to observe 77 elephants as they interacted with puzzle boxes to access food.

The puzzle boxes had three differently configured compartments containing highly aromatic jackfruit. Depending on the compartment, the elephants had to pull a chain, push a door, or slide open the door to access the food. The elephants had to independently engage with the puzzle boxes to figure out how to open each compartment.

The results revealed that not all elephants approached the puzzle boxes, but those that did displayed varying levels of innovation. Elephants that interacted with the puzzle boxes more frequently and persistently were more successful in retrieving food from all three differently configured compartments. Out of the elephants that participated, some solved one or two compartment types, while five elephants showed exceptional problem-solving skills by solving all three types.

Lead author Sarah Jacobson, a psychology doctoral candidate studying animal cognition, emphasizes the significance of this research, stating that understanding how animals think and innovate can contribute to their survival in environments disrupted by human activities.

The study’s principal investigator, Dr. Joshua Plotnik, further highlights the relevance of studying innovation and problem-solving in elephants for conservation management and human-elephant conflict mitigation. As conflict between humans and elephants intensifies due to habitat loss and encroachment, investigating the cognitive flexibility of wild elephants is essential.

This study provides valuable insights into the intelligence of wild Asian elephants and their ability to adapt to novel situations. By understanding their problem-solving skills, scientists and conservationists can develop strategies to mitigate human-elephant conflict and promote the coexistence of humans and these remarkable animals.

Сарчашмаҳо:

– “Innovating to solve a novel puzzle: wild Asian elephants vary in their ability to problem solve” – Sarah L. Jacobson et al., Animal Behaviour (2023)

– Phys.org