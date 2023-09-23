Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft to Return Sample from Asteroid Bennu

Роберт Эндрю

Сен 23, 2023
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is set to pass Earth this weekend, bringing with it a sample collected from the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu. In a historic mission, this will be the first time that NASA has collected material from an asteroid and brought it back to Earth. The Virtual Telescope Project, led by Italian astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, plans to live-stream the event, providing real-time images of the spacecraft and its precious Sample Return Capsule.

The livestream is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday, September 23. However, weather conditions or other factors may affect the ability to observe the OSIRIS-REx probe from the ground.

OSIRIS-REx was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in September 2016 and arrived at the asteroid Bennu in August 2018. After two years of observation, the spacecraft collected material from Bennu’s surface. In 2021, the spacecraft fired up its propulsion system and began its journey back to Earth, which will culminate in the release of the sample return canister this weekend. The canister is expected to land in the desert region around the U.S. military’s Utah Test and Training Range.

Studying asteroid material like Bennu can provide valuable insights into the early solar system and the composition of matter during that time. After the sample returns, it will be cataloged and analyzed over a two-year period from late 2023 to 2025. At least 75% of the sample will be preserved at NASA’s Johnson Space Flight Center in Houston for future research.

This mission marks a significant milestone in space exploration, and the findings from this asteroid sample could unlock secrets about our solar system’s origins. Following this mission, the spacecraft will be renamed OSIRIS-APEX and will embark on a journey to the near-Earth asteroid Apophis, where it will settle into orbit around the space rock by 2029.

