Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

New Rapid and Visual Detection Method Developed for Monkey B Virus

ByВики Ставропулу

Сен 23, 2023
New Rapid and Visual Detection Method Developed for Monkey B Virus

A new article has been published in the Zoonoses journal, announcing the development of a rapid and visual detection method for Monkey B virus (BV) infection in humans and macaque species. This is significant because BV has a high mortality rate of approximately 80%, and it is transmitted to humans through bites, scratches, and other injuries inflicted by macaques.

The research team developed two recombinase polymerase amplification (RPA) assays, named RPA-VF-UL27 and RPA-VF-US6, which target two conserved genes associated with BV. These assays were combined with a closed vertical flow (VF) visualization strip, creating a one-off device for easy and efficient diagnosis.

After optimizing the reaction conditions, the sensitivities and specificities of the two assays were compared. RPA-VF-US6 showed excellent performance in detecting the positive plasmid control, with a detection limit of 28 copies. On the other hand, RPA-VF-UL27 had cross-reactivity with HSV-1, but it could still accurately detect even 3.4 copies of plasmid standards.

One of the significant findings was that RPA-VF-US6 had excellent performance at room temperature, with a detection limit of 2,800 plasmid copies. This indicates its potential for use in point-of-care (POC) testing, making it suitable for field laboratories without sophisticated instruments.

Overall, the development of these two RPA assays showcases a simple, rapid, and specific method for the visualization diagnosis of Monkey B virus. The entire reaction can be completed at a constant temperature within 30 minutes, making it a valuable tool to protect veterinarians, laboratory researchers, and support personnel from the threat of BV infection.

Сарчашмаҳо:
– Chen, X., et al. (2023) Rapid and Visual Detection of Monkey B Virus Based on Recombinase Polymerase Amplification. Zoonoses. doi.org/10.15212/ZOONOSES-2023-0031.

By Вики Ставропулу

Садо марбут

илм

NASA астероиди наздики Заминро кашф кард ва миссияи баргардонидани намунаро бомуваффақият анҷом дод

Сен 26, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илм

Умедҳо барои эҳёи Моҳ Ландери Ҳиндустон кам мешаванд

Сен 26, 2023 Габриэл Бота
илм

Неандерталҳо донандагони маҳсулоти баҳрӣ буданд, бозёфтҳои тадқиқот

Сен 26, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

NASA астероиди наздики Заминро кашф кард ва миссияи баргардонидани намунаро бомуваффақият анҷом дод

Сен 26, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

Умедҳо барои эҳёи Моҳ Ландери Ҳиндустон кам мешаванд

Сен 26, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
илм

Неандерталҳо донандагони маҳсулоти баҳрӣ буданд, бозёфтҳои тадқиқот

Сен 26, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

Дар Африқо кӯҳнатарин сохтори аз ҷониби инсон сохташуда дар ҷаҳон

Сен 26, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии