Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Олимон техникаи тағир додани геномҳои вируси РНК-ро бо истифода аз ферментҳои буридан ва ферментҳои таъмири РНК таҳия мекунанд

ByГабриэл Бота

Сен 29, 2023
Олимон техникаи тағир додани геномҳои вируси РНК-ро бо истифода аз ферментҳои буридан ва ферментҳои таъмири РНК таҳия мекунанд

A team of microbiologists from Montana State University has created a method to modify the genome of an RNA virus using a cutting enzyme and an RNA repair enzyme. The researchers published their findings in Science Advances.

The researchers utilized a type III CRISPR system from Streptococcus thermophilus, a bacterium found in dairy products. This system is used to identify the specific location in a target RNA where cutting is desired. Once the cut is made, DNA splints are used to bring the strands back together, and they are then reconnected using a viral ligase enzyme.

To test their technique, the team deleted sections of the RNA in a Sindbis virus. The virus contained a green fluorescent segment in its RNA, and by cutting it out, the virus was able to survive but was no longer fluorescent.

The research team believes that their technique, as well as similar approaches, could be used in RNA research efforts, particularly in studying the gain or loss of function in viruses, such as their virulence. This technique could also be used to remove functions in a virus that allow it to evade drugs meant to treat it. Additionally, editing RNA opens up new possibilities for developing therapies to target and treat RNA-based disorders.

The ability to edit RNA directly provides a more direct and efficient approach compared to current methods involving multiple transcription steps. This discovery has potential implications for the field of virology and RNA-based research.

Source: Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adj8277)

By Габриэл Бота

Садо марбут

илм

Ҳиндустон дар наздикии қутби ҷанубии Моҳ киштиро бомуваффақият фуруд овард

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илм

Чин барои пуштибонӣ аз иртибот бо моҳвораи Queqiao-2-ро ба кор андохтааст

Oct 1, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илм

Ямоқи инноватсионии пӯшидашаванда барои мониторинги доимии глюкоза

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Ҳиндустон дар наздикии қутби ҷанубии Моҳ киштиро бомуваффақият фуруд овард

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Чин барои пуштибонӣ аз иртибот бо моҳвораи Queqiao-2-ро ба кор андохтааст

Oct 1, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Ямоқи инноватсионии пӯшидашаванда барои мониторинги доимии глюкоза

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Сенсори хеле ҳассос ва устувори электрохимиявии чандир барои муайянкунии биомаркер

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии