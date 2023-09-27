Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Маводи нави квантӣ: Нанориббонҳои инфиродии графен бори аввал тамос гирифтанд

ByГабриэл Бота

Сен 27, 2023
Маводи нави квантӣ: Нанориббонҳои инфиродии графен бори аввал тамос гирифтанд

Scientists at Empa and their international collaborators have achieved a major breakthrough in quantum technology by successfully contacting individual atomically precise graphene nanoribbons. Graphene nanoribbons are two-dimensional structures of carbon that exhibit unique physical properties and a variety of electrical, magnetic, and optical effects. However, studying these nanoribbons is challenging, as their quantum properties become more pronounced as they become narrower. In this study, the researchers used carbon nanotube electrodes of a similar size to contact single graphene nanoribbons, which are only about 1 nanometer wide.
Collaborating with other research groups, the team obtained the atomically precise graphene nanoribbons from the nanotech@surfaces laboratory at Empa and the precursor molecules from the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research. The carbon nanotubes were grown by a group at Peking University, and computational analysis was done in collaboration with the University of Warwick.
To ensure precise contact between the nanoribbons and nanotube electrodes, the researchers had to carefully transfer and align them on the same substrate. The success of the experiment was confirmed through charge transport measurements conducted at low temperatures. The researchers expect that the robust quantum effects of graphene nanoribbons may even be observable at room temperature, which could have significant implications for the design of future quantum materials. This breakthrough brings us one step closer to realizing the promise of quantum technology, with its potential to revolutionize various fields such as computing, communication, and materials science.
Сарчашмаҳо:
– Empa researchers and their international collaborators have successfully attached carbon nanotube electrodes to individual atomically precise nanoribbons. Credit: Empa
– Research article published in Nature Electronics: “Individual long graphene nanoribbons contacted by rolled-up carbon nanotube electrodes” [No URL provided]

By Габриэл Бота

Садо марбут

илм

NASA Ифтитоҳи миссияи астероидҳои равониро барои навсозии конфигуратсияи Thruster ба таъхир гузошт

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота
илм

Кашфи сангпуши бостонии баҳрӣ дар бораи таърихи эволютсия маълумот медиҳад

Сен 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илм

Фаҳмидани кукиҳо ва сиёсати махфият

Сен 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

NASA Ифтитоҳи миссияи астероидҳои равониро барои навсозии конфигуратсияи Thruster ба таъхир гузошт

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
илм

Кашфи сангпуши бостонии баҳрӣ дар бораи таърихи эволютсия маълумот медиҳад

Сен 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Фаҳмидани кукиҳо ва сиёсати махфият

Сен 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Обхезии дарёҳои қадимӣ дар дашти Ганг дар бораи обхезиҳои оянда маълумот медиҳанд

Сен 29, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии