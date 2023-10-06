Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Дар Осорхонаи Алберта косахонаи сари нав кашфшудаи трицератопс кушода шуд

ByГабриэл Бота

Oct 6, 2023
Дар Осорхонаи Алберта косахонаи сари нав кашфшудаи трицератопс кушода шуд

A nearly two-meter-long and two-meter-wide skull of a triceratops has been unveiled in a museum in Alberta, Canada. The skull was discovered in the southwestern Alberta foothills in 2014 and collected by technicians in 2015, during a survey following the 2013 floods in southern Alberta.

The triceratops, which lived 68 to 69 million years ago, is a rare find in the area. The skull, found along Callum Creek, is located about two hours south of Calgary and thirty kilometers north of Lundbreck. The specimen spent several years in the lab being prepared for research and display.

The preparation process involved breaking the skull into smaller pieces due to its size and weight. The team at the museum spent over 6,500 hours over seven years to remove more than 815 kilograms of hard rock to expose the skull. The skull itself weighs almost 500 kilograms and is considered quite massive.

The triceratops is believed to be a juvenile, as it was not fully developed. This suggests that it could have grown even larger if it had lived longer. The museum staff named the fossil “Cali” after the area where it was found.

In addition to the triceratops skull, the museum’s new “Fossils in Focus” exhibit features other fascinating artifacts, including dinosaur footprints, another horned dinosaur skull, a fossil crocodile, and plant fossils.

The discovery of this triceratops skull opens up the possibility of further scientific research and study. The museum hopes that this find will shed light on the history and evolution of these prehistoric creatures.

Сарчашмаҳо:
- Матбуоти Канада

By Габриэл Бота

Садо марбут

илм

Мушоҳидаи алангаҳои офтобӣ бо телескопи кайҳонии Ҷеймс Уэбб

Oct 10, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илм

NASA ҳушдор медиҳад, ки астероиди 2023 TM3 наздик шавад

Oct 10, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илм

Шӯълаи Офтоб боиси нигаронии тӯфони эҳтимолии офтобӣ мегардад

Oct 10, 2023 Габриэл Бота

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Мушоҳидаи алангаҳои офтобӣ бо телескопи кайҳонии Ҷеймс Уэбб

Oct 10, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

NASA ҳушдор медиҳад, ки астероиди 2023 TM3 наздик шавад

Oct 10, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Шӯълаи Офтоб боиси нигаронии тӯфони эҳтимолии офтобӣ мегардад

Oct 10, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
илм

Сӯрохии сиёҳ дар M87 назарияҳои Эйнштейнро тасдиқ мекунад

Oct 10, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии