Одиссеяи нави кайҳонӣ: Том Хэнкс бо экипажи Артемис 2 мулоқот мекунад, вақте ки NASA ба миссияи моҳона омода мешавад

Iconic actor Tom Hanks, renowned for his role as a NASA astronaut in the 1995 Hollywood hit “Apollo 13,” recently had the opportunity to meet the Artemis 2 crew of real-life astronauts. This encounter took place at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where Hanks not only posed with the crew but also visited Mission Control and had a chat with Expedition 70 astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

The Artemis 2 crew, consisting of NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, alongside Canadian Space Agency’s Jeremy Hansen, is part of NASA’s ambitious plan to restart human moon exploration. Scheduled for a round-the-moon mission no earlier than 2024, these four astronauts are set to circle the moon as part of NASA’s efforts to establish a sustainable lunar presence.

The Artemis Accords, a framework for peaceful space exploration norms, will guide NASA’s international collaboration in these lunar missions. With a growing coalition of international partners, NASA aims to pave the way for further space exploration and scientific discoveries beyond our planet.

In preparation for their upcoming lunar adventure, the Artemis 2 crew recently visited NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans to review the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. This powerful rocket, coupled with the Orion spacecraft, will be the means by which the crew reaches Earth orbit and eventually goes on to the moon.

The Artemis 2 crew’s training and preparation also involve familiarizing themselves with the Orion spacecraft and medical procedures. Soon, they will participate in a recovery exercise at sea, in collaboration with NASA and the U.S. Navy, to simulate their return to Earth after their mission.

As NASA continues to assemble the necessary components for the Artemis 2 mission, including the RS-25 engines and twin solid rocket boosters, excitement builds for the next chapter in lunar exploration. The Artemis program represents humanity’s return to the moon and lays the groundwork for future space missions that will push the boundaries of human knowledge and exploration.

Саволҳои зиёд такрормешуда

Who is Tom Hanks?

Tom Hanks is a renowned Hollywood actor known for his versatile range of roles and performances. In the space community, he is particularly famous for his portrayal of NASA astronaut Jim Lovell in the film “Apollo 13.”

Вазифаи Artemis 2 чист?

The Artemis 2 mission is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon and establish a sustainable lunar presence. Artemis 2 will involve a crew of astronauts circling the moon and gathering valuable data to support future lunar missions.

What are the Artemis Accords?

The Artemis Accords are an agreement and framework developed by NASA to guide international collaboration in lunar exploration. These accords promote peaceful and cooperative exploration of space and establish norms for sharing scientific data, preserving space heritage, and ensuring the safety of astronauts.

What is the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket?

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is a powerful launch vehicle being developed by NASA. It will provide the necessary thrust and capabilities to launch crewed missions beyond Earth’s orbit, including the Artemis missions to the moon and potentially future missions to Mars.

