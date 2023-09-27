Ҳаёти шаҳр

Капсули «Союз» аз миссияи яксола бехатар бармегардад

Сен 27, 2023
Капсули «Союз» аз миссияи яксола бехатар бармегардад

A Soyuz capsule has successfully returned to Earth after completing a year-long mission in space. The original Soyuz capsule was replaced due to suspected damage from space debris. The new Soyuz capsule brought back the crew—U.S. astronaut Ruben Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin—safely to Earth. During the mission, Rubio missed important family milestones, but is looking forward to reuniting with his loved ones.

The engineers suspected that a piece of space junk pierced the radiator of the original Soyuz capsule, which led to concerns about overheating of the electronics and the safety of the crew on the spacecraft. The space station’s new commander, Andreas Mogensen, welcomed the crew members back to their families, acknowledging their sacrifice and dedication.

Rubio, an Army doctor and helicopter pilot, admitted that the psychological aspect of spending a year in space was more challenging than he anticipated. He expressed his eagerness to hug his wife and kids upon his return. The crew members traveled a distance of 157 million miles and orbited the Earth around 6,000 times during their mission.

The NASA has no immediate plans for more yearlong missions. The successful completion of this mission indicates the progress and achievements in space exploration. The safe return of the crew members is a testament to the meticulous planning and expertise of the engineers and space agencies involved.

