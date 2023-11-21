Омӯзиши ҷаҳонҳои гуногун: Хаббл экзопланети андозаи сангро ошкор мекунад

A recent discovery by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has unveiled a small, rocky exoplanet named LTT 1445Ac, located in the constellation Eridanus, approximately 22 light-years away from Earth. What sets this finding apart is the recent verification of the planet’s size using the Hubble Space Telescope, presenting researchers with valuable insights into the characteristics of this distant world.

While TESS laid the groundwork for identifying LTT 1445Ac in 2022, its optical resolution was insufficient for accurately determining the planet’s diameter. To overcome this limitation, a team of astronomers turned to the Hubble telescope for a more precise measurement. Their findings, recently accepted in The Astronomical Journal, shed new light on the physical properties of this exoplanet.

Analyzing the data gathered by the Hubble Telescope, the team determined that LTT 1445Ac has a diameter 1.07 times that of Earth. This confirms its rocky composition and suggests similar gravity conditions to our home planet. However, this is where the similarities end. The scorching surface temperature of LTT 1445Ac, reaching a blazing 500°F (260°C), dashes any hopes of it being a suitable environment for life as we know it.

Lead author Emily Pass, an astronomer from the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, expressed excitement over the potential for further exploration. Combining spectroscopic analysis from both Hubble and the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope, scientists will be able to delve deeper into the atmospheres of transiting planets like LTT 1445Ac. These future observations will enhance our understanding of the diverse range of exoplanets orbiting distant stars.

Highlighting the significance of this discovery, Pass adds, “Our measurement is important because it tells us that this is likely a very nearby terrestrial planet. We are looking forward to follow-on observations that will allow us to better understand the diversity of planets around other stars.”

As the Webb Space Telescope continues to unveil novel findings, the quest for habitable exoplanets remains a pivotal goal for American astronomy in the coming decade. With the combined efforts of space telescopes like Hubble, Webb, and the future Habitable Worlds Observatory, humankind inches closer to unlocking the mysteries of distant worlds beyond our solar system.

Саволҳои пурсидашуда (FAQ)

1. Экзосайёра чист?

An exoplanet refers to any planet located outside our solar system that orbits a star other than the Sun.

2. What is the purpose of TESS and Hubble telescopes in exoplanet research?

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) was designed to locate exoplanets by observing the temporary dimming of stars caused by planets passing in front of them. The Hubble Space Telescope, on the other hand, is used to study the properties and characteristics of exoplanets, providing important insights into their sizes, atmospheres, and other crucial details.

3. Телескопи кайҳонии Ҷеймс Уэбб (JWST) чист?

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is NASA’s highly anticipated successor to the Hubble Space Telescope. It is expected to launch in late 2021 and will primarily observe the universe in the infrared spectrum, providing unprecedented capabilities for studying exoplanets’ atmospheres and the early universe.