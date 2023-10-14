Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Бузургтарин тӯфони офтобӣ дар таҳқиқоти нав ошкор шуд

ByРоберт Эндрю

Oct 14, 2023
Бузургтарин тӯфони офтобӣ дар таҳқиқоти нав ошкор шуд

Scientists have recently uncovered evidence of the largest solar storm ever recorded, also known as a “Miyake Event,” that occurred approximately 14,300 years ago. These extreme solar storms have the potential to cause significant damage to our electrical grids and communication networks, potentially resulting in long-lasting blackouts.

Research published in The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences highlights the dangers posed by these solar storms. Tim Heaton, a professor of Applied Statistics at the University of Leeds, warns that these storms could permanently damage transformers in electrical grids, leading to widespread blackouts lasting for months. The newly-identified storm is the largest ever found and is roughly twice the size of previously identified events.

This discovery raises concerns about the vulnerability of our current electrical power grids. In 1989, a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun caused a major blackout in Quebec, Canada, affecting millions and lasting for 12 hours. The researchers believe that a Miyake-type event would be even more devastating, with potential consequences lasting far longer.

The Carrington Event in 1859, the most intense solar storm observed directly, caused global telegraph lines to spark and set fire to telegraph offices. However, a Miyake-type event would be approximately ten times more powerful and damaging.

Thankfully, space agencies like NASA are actively studying the sun to gain a better understanding of its behavior. The Parker Solar Probe, launched by NASA, aims to provide valuable data for forecasting solar ejections, allowing for improved preparation and mitigation measures.

It is crucial to be aware of the potential risks associated with solar storms and to continue investing in research and infrastructure to protect against their damaging effects on our modern technological systems.

Сарчашмаҳо:
– The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences.
- НАСА

By Роберт Эндрю

Садо марбут

илм

NASA астероидеро кашф кард, ки ба Замин наздик мешавад

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илм

Ҷустуҷӯи пурасрор барои сайёраи нӯҳ: далел ё афсона?

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илм

Кластери ситораҳои ҷавон дар назди сӯрохи Сиёҳ назарияҳои пайдоиши ситораҳоро ба миён меорад

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

NASA астероидеро кашф кард, ки ба Замин наздик мешавад

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

Ҷустуҷӯи пурасрор барои сайёраи нӯҳ: далел ё афсона?

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

Кластери ситораҳои ҷавон дар назди сӯрохи Сиёҳ назарияҳои пайдоиши ситораҳоро ба миён меорад

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

Дар ҷашнвораи Dark Skies Fringe дар Боғи Миллии Мурс дар шимоли Йорк Осмони шабро омӯзед

Oct 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии