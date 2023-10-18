Ҳаёти шаҳр

Бузургҷуссаҳои газ метавонанд назар ба пешниҳодҳои тадқиқотӣ, ки қаблан фикр мекарданд, маъмултар бошанд

ByМамфо Брешиа

Oct 18, 2023
Astronomers and astrophysicists from several institutions have conducted a study that suggests gas giants may be more common than previously thought in certain parts of the galaxy. The team analyzed the mass and movement of 30 stars in the Beta Pictoris Moving Group and found evidence of potential gas giants in 20 of the star systems they studied.

Previous research has indicated that gas giants, similar to Jupiter, should form easily around stars with properties similar to the sun. However, finding these gas giants has proven to be challenging. This study took a new approach, using a new type of high-contrast imaging to focus on a small grouping of stars known as the Beta Pictoris Moving Group.

The research team specifically chose this group due to its small size, the amount of space between the stars, and their relatively young age. They hypothesized that gas giants might be more likely to develop in such environments. The team’s findings suggest that gas giants orbit far from their star in the star systems they studied.

Further research is needed to confirm these findings. The study also suggests that gas giants may be more likely to form in small, low population star groups that have not been extensively studied in the past. This indicates that there could be a larger number of gas giants in the galaxy than previously believed.

Сарчашмаҳо:

– Raffaele Gratton et al, Jupiter-like planets might be common in a low-density environment, Nature Communications (2023).

– Retrieved October 18, 2023, from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-gas-giants-common-thought-galaxy.html

