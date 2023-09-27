Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Бактерияҳои баҳрӣ барои мубориза бо алафҳои кимиёвӣ истифода мебаранд: Таҳқиқот

ByРоберт Эндрю

Сен 27, 2023
Algae and bacteria have a symbiotic relationship in ocean ecosystems, with bacteria playing a vital role in regulating the growth and metabolism of algae. In addition to mutualism, bacteria have developed molecular-based strategies to combat algae. Researchers from the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology (QIBEBT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have recently made an important discovery in this field.

The researchers isolated a marine bacterium that has the ability to kill various types of algae. They found that the lethal effect on algae was due to a small molecule called 3,3′,5,5′-tetrabromo-2,2′-biphenyldiol, abbreviated as 4-BP, which is synthesized and released by the bacteria. The synthesis of 4-BP is determined by a gene cluster that includes three genes encoding chorismate lyase, flavin-dependent halogenase, and cytochrome P450.

The researchers discovered that 4-BP inhibits the synthesis of plastoquinone-9 in algae. Plastoquinone-9 is a crucial component in the electron transport chain in the photosystem of algae. When 4-BP is introduced into simulated blooming seawater, it effectively suppresses the abundance of algae.

Importantly, the researchers found that the genes responsible for the synthesis of 4-BP are present in diverse bacteria in global oceans, suggesting that 4-BP is a widely used tool by bacteria to mediate antagonistic bacteria-algae relationships.

This study provides valuable insights into the chemical mechanisms employed by marine bacteria to combat algae. Understanding these mechanisms can help in the development of strategies to control harmful algal blooms and maintain the balance of marine ecosystems.

Сарчашмаҳо:
– Morphology, amount of pigment and photophysiological response of Phaeodactylum tricornutum CCMP2561 to 4-BP. Credit: The ISME Journal.
– Zenghu Zhang et al, Plastoquinone synthesis inhibition by tetrabromo biphenyldiol as a widespread algicidal mechanism of marine bacteria, The ISME Journal (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41396-023-01510-0

Эзоҳ:
Study reveals how marine bacteria combat algae (2023, September 27) retrieved 27 September 2023.

