Олимон химераи маймунро эҷод мекунанд: пешрафт дар таҳқиқоти ҳуҷайраҳои бунёдӣ

Scientists in China have achieved a monumental breakthrough in stem cell research by successfully creating a monkey chimera with two sets of DNA. This extraordinary creature possessed glowing green fingertips and eyes, a result of the combination of genetically distinct fertilized eggs from the same species. Unfortunately, the monkey chimera’s life was cut short at just 10 days due to respiratory failure and hypothermia.

The researchers, led by reproductive engineer Zhen Liu of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, hailed this achievement as a long-sought goal in the field. By creating a monkey chimera with elements of both DNA sets, this breakthrough paves the way for the generation of more accurate and precise monkey models for studying neurological diseases and other biomedical research.

In order to accomplish this feat, the scientists developed several pluripotent monkey stem cell lines. These stem cells were meticulously tested and labeled with a green fluorescent protein, allowing the researchers to track the growth and development of tissues derived from the stem cells. The stem cells were then injected into early monkey embryos and subsequently implanted into female macaques. Out of 12 pregnancies, six live births were recorded.

By successfully demonstrating that naive pluripotent monkey stem cells can differentiate in vivo into the various tissues that constitute a monkey body, this study deepens our understanding of the developmental potential of pluripotent stem cells in primate species. Although chimeras have been created before, this marks the first live birth of a primate chimera achieved through the use of stem cells.

The groundbreaking findings of this study were published in the scientific journal Cell, adding to the growing body of knowledge and capabilities in stem cell research. As scientists continue to explore the potential applications of chimera research, ethical considerations and cautious steps forward are of utmost importance.

Саволҳои пурсидашуда (FAQ)

Химера чист?

In the context of this article, a chimera refers to an organism created by combining genetically distinct cells or tissues from different species.

Ҳуҷайраҳои бунёдӣ чист?

Stem cells are undifferentiated cells that are capable of developing into various specialized cell types in the body. They hold great potential for medical research and regenerative medicine.

Why is this research significant?

The creation of a monkey chimera with two sets of DNA through stem cell research opens up new possibilities for studying neurological diseases and conducting biomedicine studies. It provides a more accurate model for researchers to understand and develop potential treatments for complex conditions.

What are the ethical concerns surrounding chimera research?

Chimera research raises ethical considerations related to animal welfare, the manipulation of genetic material, and potential unknown consequences. Scientists and policymakers must carefully navigate these concerns to ensure responsible and ethical research practices.