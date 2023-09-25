Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

SpaceX 21 моҳвораи Starlink-ро бомуваффақият ба мадор партоб кард

ByВики Ставропулу

Сен 25, 2023
SpaceX 21 моҳвораи Starlink-ро бомуваффақият ба мадор партоб кард

SpaceX has successfully launched a group of 21 Starlink satellites into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch took place at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, and the Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 4:48 a.m. EDT. SpaceX broadcasted the launch live on X (formerly Twitter) with coverage starting five minutes before liftoff.

This launch comes shortly after another Starlink mission from Florida’s Space Coast, and it marks the 17th flight for a reused Falcon 9 first stage. This is significant as it ties SpaceX’s previous record for reusability.

Starlink is SpaceX’s ambitious internet megaconstellation, which currently has over 4,750 operational satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The company has plans for substantial expansion in the future.

The Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth safely, executing a precise landing on a SpaceX drone ship in the sea. This particular Falcon 9 first stage has now completed six launches and landings.

Approximately 62.5 minutes after the launch, the 21 Starlink satellites were deployed into their designated positions in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

This successful launch and deployment of more Starlink satellites further demonstrates SpaceX’s commitment to building a global internet network. With each successful mission, the company gets closer to their goal of providing high-speed, reliable internet access to even the most remote regions of the world.

Source: Space.com (URL removed)

Таърифҳо:
1. Falcon 9 rocket: A two-stage orbital launch vehicle developed by SpaceX for the transport of payloads into space.
2. Starlink satellites: Satellites launched by SpaceX as part of their plan to provide worldwide internet coverage.
3. Low Earth Orbit (LEO): The region of space located approximately between 160 to 2,000 kilometers above the Earth’s surface.

Сарчашмаҳо:
Space.com (URL removed)

By Вики Ставропулу

Садо марбут

илм

Пешрафт дар таҳқиқоти намудҳои нобудшуда: РНК-и садсолаҳо аз намунаи паланги Тасманӣ

Сен 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илм

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Вохӯрии наздик бо Замин

Сен 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илм

Маркази бунёдкорӣ дар Донишгоҳи Колорадо Боулдер ҳадафи беҳтар кардани пешгӯии обу ҳавои кайҳонӣ мебошад

Сен 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Пешрафт дар таҳқиқоти намудҳои нобудшуда: РНК-и садсолаҳо аз намунаи паланги Тасманӣ

Сен 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Вохӯрии наздик бо Замин

Сен 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Маркази бунёдкорӣ дар Донишгоҳи Колорадо Боулдер ҳадафи беҳтар кардани пешгӯии обу ҳавои кайҳонӣ мебошад

Сен 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Нейрологҳо дар бораи назарияи интегралии иттилоот бархӯрд мекунанд

Сен 27, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии