SpaceX 22 моҳвораи дигари Starlink-ро дар 70-умин Миссияи сол партоб мекунад

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 4, 2023
SpaceX is gearing up for its 70th orbital mission of the year, as the company plans to launch an additional 22 Starlink internet satellites into orbit. The spacecraft will be launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station tonight at 10:45 p.m. EDT. Viewers can watch the live launch via SpaceX’s account on X.

If the mission goes according to plan, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth for a vertical landing at sea on the SpaceX drone ship, Just Read the Instructions. This will mark the eighth liftoff and landing for this particular Falcon 9 first stage, with four of its previous seven launches carrying Starlink batches. The 22 Starlink satellites are scheduled to deploy from the Falcon 9’s upper stage into low Earth orbit (LEO) approximately 65 minutes after launch.

This will be the 70th orbital mission for SpaceX in 2023, with a majority of these missions dedicated to expanding the Starlink megaconstellation. Currently, the Starlink constellation comprises more than 4,800 operational satellites. The Falcon 9 rocket has been responsible for 66 of SpaceX’s orbital missions this year, while the Falcon Heavy has handled the remaining three. However, this number will soon increase, as a Falcon Heavy is scheduled to launch NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission on October 12.

In addition to the Starlink missions, SpaceX has also conducted a test flight this year of its new Starship deep-space transportation system. Although this mission did not aim to send a payload to orbit, it encountered problems and ended just four minutes after launch.

