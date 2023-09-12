Ҳаёти шаҳр

ByРоберт Эндрю

Сен 12, 2023
SpaceX боз як партияи моҳвораҳои Starlink-ро ба кор меандозад

SpaceX is preparing for another launch of its Starlink internet satellites, scheduled to take place early Tuesday. The company’s Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base at 2:57 a.m. EDT. The launch will be live-streamed on SpaceX’s website, with coverage starting five minutes before liftoff.

This will be the 11th launch and landing for the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, which is expected to return to Earth and land on the company’s droneship in the Pacific Ocean about 8.5 minutes after launch. The Falcon 9’s upper stage will deploy the Starlink satellites approximately 62 minutes after liftoff.

As of now, there are already over 4,600 operational Starlink satellites in orbit, according to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell. SpaceX plans to increase this number to as many as 42,000 in the future. The Starlink constellation aims to provide global broadband internet coverage, especially in remote and underserved areas.

This launch marks SpaceX’s 64th for this year, surpassing its record-setting 61 launches from the previous year. The company has been at the forefront of space missions in 2023, with the majority of its launches dedicated to expanding its Starlink megaconstellation.

