ByГабриэл Бота

Oct 5, 2023
SpaceX 22 моҳвораи Starlink-ро дар миссияи 70-уми мадори соли 2023 ба кор меандозад

SpaceX has successfully launched 22 more of its Starlink internet satellites into orbit, making it the company’s 70th orbital mission of the year. The Starlink spacecraft took off from a Falcon 9 rocket deployed from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This launch also marked the eighth liftoff and landing for the Falcon 9 first stage involved, with four of its previous seven launches having sent Starlink batches into space.

The primary focus of SpaceX’s orbital missions this year has been to expand the Starlink megaconstellation, which currently comprises over 4,800 operational satellites. The ultimate goal of this constellation is to provide global broadband internet coverage.

Starlink is a satellite constellation being constructed by SpaceX that aims to provide satellite internet access to remote areas of the planet. The satellites are designed to be compact and low-cost, operating in low Earth orbit (LEO) to minimize latency and expand coverage.

With each successful launch, SpaceX is making significant progress towards achieving its goal of global broadband coverage. The company plans to deploy tens of thousands of satellites over the next few years, ensuring that even the most remote corners of the world have access to reliable internet service.

Source: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex via Twitter, SpaceX mission description

