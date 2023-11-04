Canada, known for its rich mining industry, is poised to play a significant role in the emerging field of space mining. As space agencies around the world gear up for lunar and deep space exploration, the extraction of resources from celestial bodies is increasingly becoming a reality.

While the concept of space mining has been circulating for decades, recent developments have brought it closer to fruition. NASA’s Artemis program, set to put humans back on the moon by 2025, has garnered the support of 29 countries, including Canada. The program also includes the Lunar Gateway, a space station orbiting the moon, which will feature Canadarm3, a contribution from Canada.

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) recognizes the potential of mining technologies in space and has funded two Canadian companies, the Canadian Space Mining Corporation and Deltion Innovations Ltd, for research in this area. The focus is on in situ resource utilization, which involves extracting resources from the location itself, such as water on the moon, to sustain human presence in deep space.

Beyond the moon, the long-term goal of space mining extends to asteroids. Startup space mining companies see immense value in asteroids like Psyche, the largest known metal-rich asteroid estimated to be worth $10,000 quadrillion US dollars. Although current technology does not yet allow for asteroid mining, missions like NASA’s Psyche mission aim to gather crucial data for future endeavors.

The idea of space mining raises questions of ownership and legal frameworks. The Outer Space Treaty of 1966 prohibits any single nation from claiming ownership of celestial bodies. However, with the advent of private industry in space exploration, there is a need to update these laws to account for the evolving landscape.

In Canada, there is growing recognition of the strategic importance of space mining. It has been identified as a strategically significant industry in Canada’s mining strategy document, reflecting the potential for Canada to lead in this field.

The future of space mining holds promise, with the abundant resources found on the moon and asteroids offering crucial materials for space exploration and supporting the growing demands of the green economy. Canada’s expertise in mining positions it well to contribute to this emerging frontier and reap the benefits of this future industry.

Саволҳои пурсидашуда (FAQ)

истихроҷи кайҳонӣ чист?

Space mining refers to the extraction of resources from celestial bodies such as the moon and asteroids. These resources can include valuable metals, water, and other materials that can be used to sustain human presence in space and support various industries.

Why is space mining becoming a reality?

Space mining is becoming a reality due to advancements in space exploration and the growing interest of space agencies and private companies in extracting resources from celestial bodies. Missions like NASA’s Artemis program and the increasing demand for resources in the green economy are driving the development of space mining technologies.

What is in situ resource utilization?

In situ resource utilization refers to the process of using resources extracted from the location itself. For example, extracting water from the moon to provide a water source for astronauts and fuel production. This approach minimizes the need to transport resources from Earth and enables sustainable long-term exploration and colonization of space.

Who owns the resources in space?

The ownership of resources in space is a complex legal issue. The Outer Space Treaty, an international agreement, states that no one nation can claim ownership of celestial bodies. However, with the involvement of private industry, there is a need to establish clear legal frameworks that balance the interests of different stakeholders.