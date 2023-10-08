Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Расадхонаи кайҳонии офтобии Ҳиндустон Aditya-L1 дар роҳ аст, ки ба нуқтаи Лагранҷ-1 ба Офтоб-Замин мерасад

ByРоберт Эндрю

Oct 8, 2023
Расадхонаи кайҳонии офтобии Ҳиндустон Aditya-L1 дар роҳ аст, ки ба нуқтаи Лагранҷ-1 ба Офтоб-Замин мерасад

India’s first solar space observatory, Aditya-L1, is successfully on its way to the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1 (L1), located 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. The spacecraft recently underwent a Trajectory Correction Manoeuvre (TCM) on October 6, after escaping the Earth’s sphere of influence.

The TCM, which lasted 16 seconds, was necessary to align the spacecraft with its intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1. The trajectory was evaluated after a Trans-Lagrangian Point-1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023, which set the spacecraft on its course.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stated that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft is in good health, and as it continues its journey, the magnetometer will be turned on again in a few days. The magnetometer is an instrument used to measure magnetic fields to study solar eruptions and other solar phenomena.

This marks the second time ISRO has sent a spacecraft outside the Earth’s sphere of influence, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission. The successful escape from Earth’s influence on September 30 saw Aditya-L1 surpass a distance of 9.2 lakh kilometers.

Aditya-L1 is India’s first dedicated scientific mission to study the Sun. It aims to observe finer details of the Sun’s corona, its magnetic field variations, solar winds, and other solar activities. The valuable data gathered by the observatory will contribute to advancements in our understanding of the Sun and its effect on space weather.

Сарчашмаҳо:
- Ташкилоти тадқиқоти кайҳонии Ҳиндустон (ISRO)

