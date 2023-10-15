Paving the Way: Scientists Experiment with Melting Lunar Surface to Create Moon Roads

The race to the Moon is heating up, with multiple space agencies and private companies aiming to carry out lunar landing missions in the near future. However, with the prospect of dozens of missions happening simultaneously, the need to manage Moon traffic has become a priority. To accomplish this, scientists have been working on a technique to pave lunar roads by melting the Moon’s surface.

During the Apollo program, NASA completed six crewed landing missions, but the farthest distance traveled on the Moon was by Apollo 17 astronauts using the Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV). They drove a remarkable 7.6 kilometers from the lunar module, marking the highest record for long-distance travel on the Moon. However, this journey came with its challenges. The rover lost its rear fender, got covered in Moon dust, and nearly overheated. To keep the rover operational, astronauts had to improvise a replacement fender using tape, old Moon maps, and clamps. The rugged and unpredictable terrain of the Moon made it impossible to pull over and perform maintenance.

One of the major challenges faced by lunar landing missions is the issue of Moon dust. As landing craft touch down, their thrusters dislodge large amounts of material, creating dust plumes that spread across the lunar surface. To overcome this problem, scientists have proposed the idea of paving over parts of the Moon to provide smooth and reliable paths for astronauts, spacecraft, and rovers.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has been working on the PAVER project, which involves melting simulated lunar regolith using a carbon dioxide laser. By experimenting with different beam sizes, researchers discovered that a 4.5 centimeter beam achieved the desired effect, resulting in a smooth, glass-like material. Instead of creating one large piece of material, researchers melted triangular shapes with relief holes in their centers, which can act as individual tiles or bricks, interlocking to create roads or landing pads.

Implementing this method on the Moon would involve using a large Fresnel lens to focus sunlight like a magnifying glass. The current estimates suggest that a 100 square meter landing pad could be constructed on the Moon in approximately 115 days.

As we advance toward future lunar missions, the concept of creating Moon roads is no longer just a sci-fi idea. With ongoing experiments and research, scientists are paving the way for a new era of lunar exploration.

