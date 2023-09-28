Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Андешаҳои нав дар бораи чӣ гуна ҳуҷайраҳо ба стресс вокуниш нишон медиҳанд

ByГабриэл Бота

Сен 28, 2023
Андешаҳои нав дар бораи чӣ гуна ҳуҷайраҳо ба стресс вокуниш нишон медиҳанд

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine have discovered an important mechanism by which cells respond to stress. When cells are stressed by heat or toxins, they form stress granules, droplet-like compartments that sequester messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules, preventing them from being translated into proteins. This slowdown in protein production allows cells to conserve energy and focus on repairs.
The study, published in Nature Structural & Molecular Biology, revealed that a chemical modification called m6A on mRNA is crucial for the formation of stress granules. The researchers found that m6A-tagged mRNA binds to YTHDF proteins, which accumulate in stress granules. The study also showed that longer mRNAs are disproportionately present in stress granules because they have higher levels of m6A.
Dr. Samie Jaffrey, the senior author of the study, explained that m6A plays a primary role in driving mRNAs into stress granules during cell stress. The researchers speculate that in the past, longer mRNAs were more likely to be dysfunctional or from viruses. The development of cellular pathways to sequester longer mRNAs in stress granules may have originated as a way to prevent the production of unsafe proteins.
This new understanding of how cells respond to stress could have implications for diseases such as Alzheimer’s and ALS, where this mechanism may be abnormally active. Further research is needed to explore the potential therapeutic applications of targeting stress granules in these diseases.
Сарчашмаҳо:
– “Knockout of Mettl3 and validation of stress response in M3KO MEFs.” Nature Structural & Molecular Biology. DOI: 10.1038/s41594-023-01089-2.

By Габриэл Бота

Садо марбут

илм

Ҳиндустон дар наздикии қутби ҷанубии Моҳ киштиро бомуваффақият фуруд овард

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илм

Чин барои пуштибонӣ аз иртибот бо моҳвораи Queqiao-2-ро ба кор андохтааст

Oct 1, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илм

Ямоқи инноватсионии пӯшидашаванда барои мониторинги доимии глюкоза

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Ҳиндустон дар наздикии қутби ҷанубии Моҳ киштиро бомуваффақият фуруд овард

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Чин барои пуштибонӣ аз иртибот бо моҳвораи Queqiao-2-ро ба кор андохтааст

Oct 1, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Ямоқи инноватсионии пӯшидашаванда барои мониторинги доимии глюкоза

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Сенсори хеле ҳассос ва устувори электрохимиявии чандир барои муайянкунии биомаркер

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии