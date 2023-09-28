Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery that provides the first direct evidence of a spinning black hole, further confirming Einstein’s theory of relativity. The discovery was made by studying the powerful jets of energy emitted from the black hole at the center of the neighboring Messier 87 galaxy, called M87. This black hole is the most extensively studied to date and was also the first to be directly imaged in 2019.

While it has long been predicted that black holes spin, the challenge of actually imaging these cosmic phenomena has made it difficult to obtain evidence up until now. However, the researchers have now confirmed the spin of this monster black hole, and their findings were published in the journal Nature.

Black holes have an incredibly strong gravitational pull that prevents anything from escaping, even light. However, they can be seen because active black holes are surrounded by accretion disks, which are vast plumes of material that have been stripped from gas clouds and stars. As this material spirals into the black hole, it becomes extremely hot due to friction. Some of this material is ejected, forming two jets of hot material that can travel at nearly the speed of light.

The origin of the enormous energy required for these jets has been a mystery, but scientists used Einstein’s theory of relativity to propose that the black holes’ magnetic fields, if the black holes are spinning rapidly, could provide the answer. Black holes likely obtain some of their spin from their earlier existence as stars, which collapse inward and spin faster as they pull in their arms, similar to figure skaters. This spin may have increased even more over time due to infalling matter or catastrophic collisions with massive objects.

To investigate this elusive spin, astronomers studied the M87 supermassive black hole. By observing it from 2000 to 2022 using a network of radio telescopes, they discovered that the black hole’s jets were oscillating like metronomes, indicating that the black hole was wobbling on its axis as it rotated.

This significant finding not only confirms Einstein’s theory of relativity but also raises intriguing questions. Scientists are now interested in understanding the events that may have caused the rapid rotation of the black hole and the possibility of discovering photon spheres, which are faint rings of light surrounding the black hole that could provide insights into a theory of quantum gravity.

Сарчашмаҳо:

- Маҷаллаи табиат

– Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration