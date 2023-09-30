Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Оё бактерияҳо дар ҳалли мушкилоти ифлосшавии пластикии мо кӯмак карда метавонанд?

ByГабриэл Бота

Сен 30, 2023
Оё бактерияҳо дар ҳалли мушкилоти ифлосшавии пластикии мо кӯмак карда метавонанд?

Plastic pollution has become a pressing global issue, with only nine percent of plastic waste being recycled. This means that landfills are growing rapidly, and incinerators are releasing large amounts of emissions into the atmosphere. However, scientists have discovered a potential solution in the form of plastic-eating bacteria.

In 2001, researchers from the Kyoto Institute of Technology in Japan discovered a plastic-eating bacteria called Ideonella sakaiensis. Since then, several teams of scientists have been studying similar microorganisms, bringing us closer to a future where these tiny creatures can help us combat the environmental crisis caused by plastics.

Researchers have found ways to manipulate bacteria to produce enzymes that can break down plastic at a faster rate. This is crucial considering the magnitude of the issue and the need for rapid and efficient solutions. However, finding high-performing plastic-eating bacteria remains challenging. Scientists have been exploring the option of genetically modifying bacteria to suit our needs, but it poses its own set of challenges.

Bioprospecting, the process of searching existing landfills for suitable bacteria, is also being explored. However, finding a plastic-eating microbe that can make a significant impact on plastic pollution remains elusive due to the wide variety of plastics in landfills.

The research in this field has been hindered by low interest and high costs, leading to underfunding. The lack of immediate market incentives has also been a barrier. However, supporters of this idea argue that there is a return on investment in recycling plastic, and public support is needed to fund larger-scale projects that would benefit society.

Plastic-eating bacteria offer a promising solution to the problem of plastic pollution. Further research and investment are required to explore their full potential and develop effective strategies to tackle the growing environmental crisis.

Сарчашмаҳо:

– “Could a ravenous bacteria help us tackle plastic pollution?” – The Guardian
– “Microbes Are Evolving to Eat Plastic Pollution, Scientists Say” – (source not specified)

By Габриэл Бота

Садо марбут

илм

Тадқиқотчиёни Донишгоҳи Сидней аъзои Ҷамъияти Шоҳии NSW таъин карда шуданд

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илм

Стресси хушксолӣ боиси тағирёбии функсияи хоки тропикӣ мегардад

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илм

Биосенсори протеинӣ барои ошкор кардани минаҳои заминӣ ва тротилҳои нотаркида таҳия шудааст

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Тадқиқотчиёни Донишгоҳи Сидней аъзои Ҷамъияти Шоҳии NSW таъин карда шуданд

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Стресси хушксолӣ боиси тағирёбии функсияи хоки тропикӣ мегардад

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Биосенсори протеинӣ барои ошкор кардани минаҳои заминӣ ва тротилҳои нотаркида таҳия шудааст

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Ровери суботкори NASA Иблиси чанги Марсиро дар кратери Ҷезеро дастгир кард

Oct 3, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии