Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

NASA Усули каҷкунии астероидҳоро барои ҳифзи Замин озмоиш мекунад

ByВики Ставропулу

Сен 19, 2023
NASA Усули каҷкунии астероидҳоро барои ҳифзи Замин озмоиш мекунад

Scientists at NASA have successfully conducted a test to determine if they can change the course of an asteroid heading towards Earth. The mission, called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart), aimed to deflect an asteroid named Dimorphos. The $330 million spacecraft was launched as part of the kinetic impactor technique, a method of asteroid deflection.

Although NASA assured the public that Dimorphos is not a threat to Earth, the mission was designed to determine the viability of this deflection technique for future asteroid collisions. The agency wants to be prepared in case an asteroid on a collision course with Earth is discovered in the future.

This test is part of NASA’s ongoing efforts to study and understand near-Earth objects (NEOs) and devise methods to protect our planet from potential impacts. The agency has been exploring various strategies, including kinetic impactor techniques, gravity tractors, and asteroid redirection through gravity assists.

The Dart mission involved crashing the spacecraft into Dimorphos and studying the results. By gathering data on the asteroid’s response to the impact, scientists can assess the effectiveness of the kinetic impactor technique in altering an asteroid’s trajectory. Such knowledge will be crucial in developing future asteroid deflection missions.

NASA’s dedication to asteroid research and deflection strategies highlights their commitment to safeguarding the Earth from potential catastrophic events. By continually advancing our understanding of asteroids and refining our methods, we can be better prepared to respond to any future threats.

Сарчашмаҳо:
– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/
– LADBible: https://www.ladbible.com/news/latest-nasa-has-just-hit-an-asteroid-20220522

By Вики Ставропулу

Садо марбут

илм

Зебоии ҳайратангез ва потенсиали илмии кратери Шаклтон дар Моҳ

Сен 24, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илм

ISRO кӯшишҳоро барои барқарор кардани тамос бо Chandrayaan-3-и Lander ва Rover идома медиҳад

Сен 24, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илм

Астронавт Фрэнк Рубио аз давомнокии миссияи тамдидшуда пушаймон аст

Сен 24, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Зебоии ҳайратангез ва потенсиали илмии кратери Шаклтон дар Моҳ

Сен 24, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

ISRO кӯшишҳоро барои барқарор кардани тамос бо Chandrayaan-3-и Lander ва Rover идома медиҳад

Сен 24, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Астронавт Фрэнк Рубио аз давомнокии миссияи тамдидшуда пушаймон аст

Сен 24, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Тадқиқотчиён намудҳои синтетикиро бидуни биохимия эҷод мекунанд ва принсипҳои эволютсиониро риоя мекунанд

Сен 24, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии