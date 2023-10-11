Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Сегменти Русия дар Истгоҳи байналмилалии кайҳонӣ ихроҷи сеюми моеъи сардро аз сар гузаронд

ByРоберт Эндрю

Oct 11, 2023
Сегменти Русия дар Истгоҳи байналмилалии кайҳонӣ ихроҷи сеюми моеъи сардро аз сар гузаронд

The Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) has suffered its third coolant leak in less than a year, raising concerns about the reliability of Russia’s space program. On Monday, frozen coolant flakes were observed spraying into space through an official live feed provided by NASA. This leak originated from the external radiator circuit of the Nauka module, also known as the Multipurpose Laboratory Module-Upgrade (MLM), which was delivered to the station in 2012.

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, assured that temperatures in the affected unit remained normal and there was no danger to the crew or the station. Nonetheless, US mission control in Houston requested that astronauts investigate the situation further. They were instructed to check the cupola, particularly windows five or six, for any visual confirmation of the coolant flakes.

This incident follows two previous coolant leaks within the Russian segment of the ISS in the past year. While the agency has confirmed that there is no immediate threat, these recurring issues raise concerns about the reliability of Russia’s space program.

It is important to ensure the safety and efficiency of operations on the ISS, as it serves as a vital platform for scientific research and international cooperation in space exploration. Investigations into the cause of the coolant leaks and potential solutions will be crucial to maintaining the integrity of the station and the well-being of its crew.

Sources: Russian space agency Roscosmos, NASA

By Роберт Эндрю

Садо марбут

илм

Ҳаёт пас аз фазо: Мутобиқшавӣ ба вазнинӣ ва шикастани рекордҳо

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илм

Киштии кайҳонии Psyche NASA ба миссия ба астероиди металлӣ мебарояд

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэл Бота
илм

Таъсири гирифтани Офтоб ба шароити обу хаво

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Ҳаёт пас аз фазо: Мутобиқшавӣ ба вазнинӣ ва шикастани рекордҳо

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

Киштии кайҳонии Psyche NASA ба миссия ба астероиди металлӣ мебарояд

Oct 14, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
илм

Таъсири гирифтани Офтоб ба шароити обу хаво

Oct 14, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

Киштии кайҳонии Psyche NASA сафар ба астероиди металлиро оғоз мекунад

Oct 14, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии