Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Истгоҳи байналмилалии кайҳонӣ ихроҷи маводи сардро аз сар мегузаронад, барои экипаж хатаре надорад

ByМамфо Брешиа

Oct 9, 2023
Истгоҳи байналмилалии кайҳонӣ ихроҷи маводи сардро аз сар мегузаронад, барои экипаж хатаре надорад

Russian officials have confirmed that a coolant leak occurred on the International Space Station (ISS), but have reassured that there is no risk to the crew or the outpost. The leak originated from an external backup radiator for Russia’s new science lab, named Nauka, while the main thermal control system of the lab continues to function normally.

NASA has also confirmed that the crew of seven on board the ISS is not in danger and that operations are ongoing without disruption. However, engineers are currently investigating the cause of the leak, which follows recent coolant leaks from other Russian spacecraft at the station. Previous leaks were attributed to impacts from tiny meteoroids rather than manufacturing flaws.

The incident resulted in extended stays for some crew members in the past. During a Soyuz crew capsule leak in December, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and his Russian counterparts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, spent a total of 371 days in orbit instead of the usual six months. In response, a replacement capsule was sent to the station for their return journey.

The International Space Station, a symbol of post-Cold War international cooperation, continues to operate as one of the last remaining areas of collaboration between Russia and the West. Despite tensions arising from Moscow’s military actions in Ukraine, NASA and its partners are committed to operating the ISS until 2030.

The current residents of the ISS include NASA’s astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara, the European Space Agency’s Andreas Mogensen, Russian cosmonauts Konstantin Borisov, Oleg Kononenko, and Nikolai Chub, and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa.

Таърифҳо:

– Coolant: A substance used to remove or transfer heat to prevent overheating in a system or device.

– Radiator: A device used to transfer heat from one medium to another, typically used to cool a system.

– Meteoroids: Small solid objects that enter Earth’s atmosphere from space.

Sources: Roscosmos, NASA

By Мамфо Брешиа

Садо марбут

илм

Тӯфонҳои офтобӣ: таҳдид ба технология ва инфрасохтори муосир

Oct 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илм

Ҳалқаҳои дарахтони қадим тӯфони харобиовари офтобиро ошкор мекунанд, ки метавонад ба тамаддуни имрӯза таъсир расонад

Oct 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илм

Чархболи NASA Ingenuity Mars дар парвози 62-юм рекорди нав гузошт

Oct 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Тӯфонҳои офтобӣ: таҳдид ба технология ва инфрасохтори муосир

Oct 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Ҳалқаҳои дарахтони қадим тӯфони харобиовари офтобиро ошкор мекунанд, ки метавонад ба тамаддуни имрӯза таъсир расонад

Oct 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

Чархболи NASA Ingenuity Mars дар парвози 62-юм рекорди нав гузошт

Oct 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Олимон дар намунаи астероид об ва карбон фаровон пайдо карданд, ки назарияи пайдоиши ҳаётро дастгирӣ мекунад

Oct 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии