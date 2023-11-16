Инқилоби истеҳсоли дорусозӣ: ҳалли устувор аз партовҳои ҳезум

Researchers at the University of Graz and the Helmholtz Institute for Pharmaceutical Research Saarland (HIPS) have made a groundbreaking discovery that has the potential to revolutionize pharmaceutical production. They have developed a strategy to synthesize active pharmaceutical ingredients from wood waste, effectively eliminating the need for harmful starting materials and by-products. This innovative approach, published in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition, offers a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional production processes.

The key to this breakthrough lies in lignin, a biopolymer found in plants that is responsible for their lignification and stability. Lignin is abundant in nature and can be obtained sustainably and in large quantities. By breaking down lignin into its individual building blocks, researchers are able to produce high-value products such as fuels and fine chemicals. However, the team of Anna Hirsch and Katalin Barta has taken it a step further by demonstrating that lignin can also be used to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The researchers have successfully developed strategies for the synthesis of multiple classes of potential active substances using lignin as the starting material. A notable advantage of this approach is that it only utilizes non-harmful and biodegradable solvents and reagents, making it an environmentally friendly process. This breakthrough offers the potential for green and sustainable production of active precursor substances for drug development, addressing the critical need for new compounds in the pharmaceutical industry.

The synthesized molecules were then tested for their biological activity, particularly their ability to influence the growth of bacteria and cancer cells. The results were promising, with several candidates demonstrating excellent activity, even against bacteria that are resistant to common antibiotics. In fact, one of the most promising compounds was tested on larvae of the large wax moth infected with Streptococcus pneumoniae, a pathogen that can cause severe pneumonia in humans. The treated larvae showed significantly better survival rates compared to the untreated ones, highlighting the potential of these synthesized molecules in fighting infections.

This groundbreaking research not only offers a sustainable solution for pharmaceutical production but also addresses the issue of resource scarcity. By utilizing lignin as a renewable resource, we can reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, which are currently used as reagents and starting materials. The researchers are now planning to further investigate and optimize their most promising compounds in future studies.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for the pharmaceutical industry, demonstrating that waste materials can be transformed into valuable resources. With a focus on green and sustainable practices, the future of pharmaceutical production is taking a giant leap forward.

Саволҳои пурсидашуда (FAQ)

Q: What is lignin?



A: Lignin is a biopolymer found in plants that provides rigidity and stability. It is made up of various aromatic compounds linked together.

Q: How can lignin be used in pharmaceutical production?



A: Lignin can be broken down into its individual building blocks and used to synthesize active pharmaceutical ingredients, offering a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional production processes.

Q: What are the advantages of using lignin in pharmaceutical production?



A: Using lignin as a starting material eliminates the need for harmful starting materials and by-products. It also allows for the use of non-harmful and biodegradable solvents and reagents, making the production process environmentally friendly.

Q: What potential benefits does this research offer?



A: The research offers a sustainable solution for pharmaceutical production and addresses the critical need for new compounds. It also reduces dependence on fossil fuels by utilizing lignin as a renewable resource.

Сарчашмаҳо:

– [Angewandte Chemie International Edition](https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/15213773)

– [Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres](https://www.helmholtz.de/en/)