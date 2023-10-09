Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Олимон усули сарфакоронаи энергияи истеҳсоли мочевинаро кашф карданд

ByГабриэл Бота

Oct 9, 2023
Олимон усули сарфакоронаи энергияи истеҳсоли мочевинаро кашф карданд

Scientists at Queensland University of Technology have found a way to produce urea at room temperature, eliminating the need for the energy-intensive process typically used in synthetic fertilizer production. Urea is a crucial nitrogen fertilizer that supports approximately 27% of the world’s population’s crops. It is also a key raw material for industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and plastics.

Traditionally, synthetic urea is produced by reacting ammonia and carbon dioxide at high temperatures and pressures. However, the new solution proposed by the research team involves a chemical reaction between nitrogen and carbon monoxide utilizing a graphene-based catalyst at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. This approach substantially reduces energy inputs compared to traditional methods, making it a promising advancement in urea production.

While the research is currently in the theoretical stage, the team has identified a promising catalyst for sustainable and energy-efficient urea synthesis. They are now collaborating with other research groups to further develop and move towards the practical application of this technology.

The findings of the study, titled “CN Coupling Enabled by NN Bond Breaking for Electrochemical Urea Production,” were published in Advanced Functional Materials.

This innovative method for urea production has the potential to greatly benefit agricultural and manufacturing industries by providing a more sustainable and cost-effective solution. By reducing energy consumption, this development aligns with global efforts to decrease carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability.

Сарчашмаҳо:
- Донишгоҳи технологии Квинсленд
– Маводҳои пешрафтаи функсионалӣ

By Габриэл Бота

Садо марбут

илм

Тӯфонҳои офтобӣ: таҳдид ба технология ва инфрасохтори муосир

Oct 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илм

Ҳалқаҳои дарахтони қадим тӯфони харобиовари офтобиро ошкор мекунанд, ки метавонад ба тамаддуни имрӯза таъсир расонад

Oct 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илм

Чархболи NASA Ingenuity Mars дар парвози 62-юм рекорди нав гузошт

Oct 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Тӯфонҳои офтобӣ: таҳдид ба технология ва инфрасохтори муосир

Oct 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Ҳалқаҳои дарахтони қадим тӯфони харобиовари офтобиро ошкор мекунанд, ки метавонад ба тамаддуни имрӯза таъсир расонад

Oct 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

Чархболи NASA Ingenuity Mars дар парвози 62-юм рекорди нав гузошт

Oct 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Олимон дар намунаи астероид об ва карбон фаровон пайдо карданд, ки назарияи пайдоиши ҳаётро дастгирӣ мекунад

Oct 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии