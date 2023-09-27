Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Кайҳоннаварди NASA ва космонавтҳои Русия пас аз парвози рекордии кайҳонӣ ба Замин баргаштанд

ByРоберт Эндрю

Сен 27, 2023
Кайҳоннаварди NASA ва космонавтҳои Русия пас аз парвози рекордии кайҳонӣ ба Замин баргаштанд

Nasa astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, successfully completed a groundbreaking 371-day mission in space and returned to Earth on Wednesday. Their extraordinary journey covered a distance of 157.4 million miles and completed 5,963 orbits of the Earth, setting a new record for the longest single spaceflight by an American.

The team safely undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft and landed in Kazakhstan, bringing an end to a mission that was initially planned for six months but was extended due to an unexpected leak in the Russian spacecraft detected in December 2022.

Frank Rubio, who launched into space on September 21, 2022, surpassed the previous record for the longest single United States spaceflight on September 11, 2023, which was previously held by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei for 355 days.

During his time aboard the ISS, Rubio made significant contributions to various scientific investigations. These included studying the adaptation of bacteria to spaceflight conditions and examining the effects of exercise on humans during extended missions. The findings from Rubio’s research will provide valuable insights as NASA prepares for future long-duration missions.

Despite the challenges and the unexpected extension of their mission, Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin remained dedicated to their work, advancing our understanding of life in space. Their remarkable achievements have not only contributed to scientific knowledge but have also set a new benchmark for future astronauts.

Сарчашмаҳо:
- НАСА

By Роберт Эндрю

Садо марбут

илм

NASA Ифтитоҳи миссияи астероидҳои равониро барои навсозии конфигуратсияи Thruster ба таъхир гузошт

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота
илм

Кашфи сангпуши бостонии баҳрӣ дар бораи таърихи эволютсия маълумот медиҳад

Сен 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илм

Фаҳмидани кукиҳо ва сиёсати махфият

Сен 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

NASA Ифтитоҳи миссияи астероидҳои равониро барои навсозии конфигуратсияи Thruster ба таъхир гузошт

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
илм

Кашфи сангпуши бостонии баҳрӣ дар бораи таърихи эволютсия маълумот медиҳад

Сен 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Фаҳмидани кукиҳо ва сиёсати махфият

Сен 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Обхезии дарёҳои қадимӣ дар дашти Ганг дар бораи обхезиҳои оянда маълумот медиҳанд

Сен 29, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии