Кашфи соатҳои эпигенетикӣ дар растаниҳо дар бораи эволютсия фаҳмиши нав медиҳад

Epigenetics, the study of how environmental factors and life experiences can influence gene expression without altering the DNA sequence, has long been known to play a role in humans and other mammals. Now, a groundbreaking study published in the journal Science has revealed that epigenetic clocks not only exist in plants but also accurately measure time over many generations.

Epigenetic clocks are mathematical models that assess the level of DNA methylation, a chemical modification that affects gene activity, at specific sites in the genome. These clocks have been widely used as biomarkers of aging and health in humans and other animals. However, their presence and utility in plants were largely unknown until now.

The research, conducted by an international team of scientists, demonstrates that epigenetic clocks in plants can measure time with remarkable accuracy, from decades to centuries. This level of precision surpasses that of traditional DNA mutation-based clocks. The discovery sheds new light on microevolutionary questions that have proven difficult to resolve, such as the timing of invasive species introductions and the impact of human activities since the era of modern industrialization.

To uncover plant epigenetic clocks, the researchers examined a 300-year-old poplar tree. They analyzed DNA methylation patterns in different branches of the tree and found a correlation with branch age determined by counting tree rings. The team was even able to estimate the age of a branch that could not be determined using only DNA methylation data.

The researchers then tested the applicability of epigenetic clocks in other plant species with various modes of reproduction. They focused on Arabidopsis thaliana, a self-fertilizing plant, and Zostera marina, a clonal seagrass. By collecting samples from natural populations of these species and measuring DNA methylation levels, they discovered that epigenetic clocks accurately estimated divergence times in intra-species phylogenetic or evolutionary trees.

The study also found that epigenetic clocks could be used to estimate the time of a pedigree using experimental evolution populations. This included A. thaliana plants exposed to different environments or from distinct geographical origins. The researchers identified clock-like epimutations, which are DNA methylation changes that occur independently of DNA mutations, to validate their findings.

The discovery of epigenetic clocks in plants has significant implications for understanding plant evolution and ecology. These clocks provide a new tool for dating evolutionary events, such as speciation, hybridization, colonization, and adaptation, which are challenging to determine based solely on DNA mutations. Additionally, epigenetic changes can impact gene expression and phenotypic variation, influencing traits such as growth rate, stress tolerance, flowering time, and disease resistance. These changes can be inherited across generations or transferred horizontally among individuals, reflecting both chronological age and evolutionary potential.

This study marks an important breakthrough in our understanding of plant biology and opens up new avenues for research in epigenetics. Integrating epigenetic clocks with other molecular markers and methods can provide a more comprehensive picture of evolutionary history and dynamics. Overall, the discovery of epigenetic clocks in plants offers valuable insights into the evolutionary processes that shape the natural world.

