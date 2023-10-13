Ҳаёти шаҳр

Усули нав эффекти Холлро дар Спинтроника ошкор мекунад

ByГабриэл Бота

Oct 13, 2023
Researchers have successfully developed a new technique that enables the direct observation of the orbital Hall effect, a previously undetected physics phenomenon. This breakthrough discovery could have significant implications for the field of spintronics and the development of next-generation data storage devices.

Spintronic memories, utilized in advanced computers and satellites, rely on an electron’s intrinsic angular momentum, known as spin, to store and retrieve information. The spin Hall effect, which occurs due to the physical motion of electrons, generates a magnetic current that has wide-ranging applications in various fields, including low-power electronics and quantum mechanics.

In recent studies, scientists have uncovered another type of movement exhibited by electrons: orbital angular momentum, analogous to the orbit of Earth around the sun. This phenomenon, called the orbital Hall effect, has potential implications for magnetic materials. However, accurately detecting and differentiating it from spin currents has proven challenging.

To address this issue, researchers at The Ohio State University devised a method using light transition metals, which have weak spin Hall currents, to detect magnetic currents resulting from the orbital Hall effect. By reflecting polarized laser light onto thin films of chromium, the team observed a distinct magneto-optical signal that indicated the presence of strong orbital Hall effect characteristics in the accumulated electrons at one end of the film.

Detection of the orbital Hall effect opens up new possibilities for advancements in spintronics applications. By reducing the energy consumption of magnetic materials, future devices could benefit from enhanced performance, increased reliability, and improved energy efficiency. This breakthrough paves the way for the use of orbital currents instead of spin currents, potentially saving time and cost in the long run.

The researchers aim to further explore the relationship between spin Hall effects and orbital Hall effects in different types of metals. Understanding these complex physics phenomena will contribute to advancements in various fields and the development of novel technologies.

Манбаъ:
– Igor Lyalin et al, Magneto-Optical Detection of the Orbital Hall Effect in Chromium, Physical Review Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.156702
- Донишгоҳи давлатии Огайо

