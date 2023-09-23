Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Бактерияҳои нави рӯда кашф карда шуданд: Оқибатҳо барои саломатӣ ва ҳифзи патогенҳо

ByВики Ставропулу

Сен 23, 2023
Бактерияҳои нави рӯда кашф карда шуданд: Оқибатҳо барои саломатӣ ва ҳифзи патогенҳо

An international team of scientists, led by microbiologist Alexander Loy from the University of Vienna, has made an exciting discovery regarding gut bacteria. They have identified a new genus of bacteria that exclusively consumes taurine, a semi-essential amino acid found in meat, dairy, and seafood. This bacterium, named Taurinivorans muris, produces the noxious chemical hydrogen sulfide as a byproduct.

The researchers found that hydrogen sulfide can have both positive and negative effects on the body. In small amounts, it is essential for several physiological processes and can even protect against pathogens. However, excessive levels of hydrogen sulfide can lead to gut inflammation and damage to the intestinal lining.

Understanding the key players and processes that produce hydrogen sulfide in the gut is crucial for developing therapeutic interventions, particularly for conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease. By isolating the first taurine-degrading bacteria in the mouse gut, the researchers are one step closer to unraveling how gut microbes influence human and animal health.

To access taurine in the gut, Taurinivorans muris relies on other gut bacteria to release it from bile acids. Bile acids containing taurine are produced in the liver and are released into the intestine during a high-fat diet to aid in fat digestion. The activities of the bacteria in the intestine also affect bile acid metabolism in the liver, which has implications for various processes and diseases in the body.

One of the important functions of gut microbes is their ability to defend against pathogens. Hydrogen sulfide produced by these microbes can suppress the oxygen-dependent metabolism of certain pathogens, making it harder for them to colonize and cause harm. The researchers found that Taurinivorans muris plays a protective role against two significant gut pathogens, Klebsiella and Salmonella.

This discovery not only adds to our understanding of the complex interactions in the gut microbiome but also has implications for the development of microbiome-based therapies. It provides a foundation for future research aimed at harnessing the potential of gut bacteria to improve health and protect against pathogens.

Сарчашмаҳо:
- Донишгоҳи Вена
- табиат алоқа

By Вики Ставропулу

Садо марбут

илм

Прототипи ракетаи Хоппер Сток Космос озмоиши бомуваффақияти парвозро нишон медиҳад

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота
илм

Туман ва дуд аз сӯхторҳои ҷангал тоза шуда, имкон медиҳад, ки осмони соф ва моҳи пурра ҳосил шавад.

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота
илм

NASA пайгирӣ астероиди 2009 UG ба Замин наздик мешавад

Сен 29, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Прототипи ракетаи Хоппер Сток Космос озмоиши бомуваффақияти парвозро нишон медиҳад

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
илм

Туман ва дуд аз сӯхторҳои ҷангал тоза шуда, имкон медиҳад, ки осмони соф ва моҳи пурра ҳосил шавад.

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
илм

NASA пайгирӣ астероиди 2009 UG ба Замин наздик мешавад

Сен 29, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

Олимон тавассути Keck Cosmic Web Imager барои дидани веби кайҳонӣ бидуни равшанӣ истифода мебаранд

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии