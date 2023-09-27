Ҳаёти шаҳр

Астрономҳо асрори системаи экзосайёраи TRAPPIST-1-ро ошкор мекунанд

Сен 27, 2023
A team of astronomers from Université de Montréal has made significant progress in understanding the TRAPPIST-1 exoplanetary system. The TRAPPIST-1 system consists of seven Earth-sized exoplanets orbiting a smaller and cooler star than our sun, and it has been a subject of great interest since its discovery in 2016. Researchers used Canada’s NIRISS instrument, deployed on the James Webb Space Telescope, to study TRAPPIST-1 b and gained insights into its atmosphere with remarkable precision.

The team, led by doctoral student Olivia Lim, conducted the first-ever spectroscopic observations of a TRAPPIST-1 planet using the JWST. By analyzing the star’s light as it passed through the exoplanet’s atmosphere during a transit, astronomers were able to identify the unique atmospheric fingerprints of TRAPPIST-1 b. This technique, known as transmission spectroscopy, provided valuable information about the molecules and atoms present in the exoplanet’s atmosphere.

One of the key findings of the study was the discovery of the impact of stellar activity and contamination on exoplanet observations. Factors like dark spots and bright faculae on the star’s surface can introduce errors into measurements of an exoplanet’s atmosphere, a phenomenon known as stellar contamination. Stellar flares, unpredictable events that cause the star to momentarily become brighter, also affect these measurements.

The researchers ruled out certain atmospheric compositions for TRAPPIST-1 b based on their JWST observations. Cloud-free hydrogen-rich atmospheres were found to be unlikely, but thinner atmospheres such as pure water, carbon dioxide, methane, or something similar to Titan’s atmosphere are still possible.

This study demonstrates the capabilities of the NIRISS instrument and the JWST in probing the atmospheres of Earth-sized exoplanets with unprecedented precision. As we continue to unravel the mysteries of exoplanetary systems, studies like this bring us closer to understanding the potential habitability of these distant worlds.

Сарчашмаҳо:
- Донишгоҳи Монреаль
- Телескопи кайҳонии Ҷеймс Уэбб

