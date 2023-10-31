Мақолаи нав: Киштии кайҳонии Люси барои омӯхтани қаламрави номаълум

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is embarking on an exciting mission to explore the mysteries of our cosmic neighborhood. On November 1st, Lucy will make its first flyby of an asteroid named Dinkinesh, marking the beginning of its 12-year-long tour of 10 asteroid subjects. This groundbreaking mission aims to investigate the Trojan asteroids, which are remnants of our solar system’s formation and follow Jupiter’s orbit around the sun.

The moment of Lucy’s close encounter with Dinkinesh is highly anticipated, as it will unveil new insights about this half-mile-wide asteroid. Previously, Dinkinesh could only be viewed as an unresolved smudge through telescopes. Lucy’s principal investigator, Hal Levison, expressed excitement about humanity’s first glimpse of this enigmatic space rock.

Launched on October 16th, 2021, from Kennedy Space Center, Lucy has undergone extensive preparations for its rendezvous with Dinkinesh. It received a gravity assist from Earth on October 16th, 2022, slingshotting it towards the main asteroid belt located 300 million miles away.

САВОЛҲОИ ЗИЁД ТАКРОРМЕШУДА:

Савол: Астероидҳои троянӣ кадомҳоянд?

A: The Trojan asteroids are a group of space rocks that follow Jupiter’s orbit around the sun. They are believed to be remnants of our solar system’s formation.

Q: How old are the Trojan asteroids?

A: These asteroids are likely at least 4.6 billion years old, dating back to the time of our solar system’s formation.

Q: What will Lucy’s mission reveal?

A: Lucy’s mission aims to investigate these primordial “fossils” of our solar system, providing insights into the composition of elements during Earth’s early formation.

As Lucy approaches Dinkinesh, it will undergo an important test of its instruments before reaching its ultimate destination—the Trojan asteroids. Tracking systems, color imagers, infrared spectrometers, and high-resolution cameras will be utilized to collect valuable data about Dinkinesh’s composition and characteristics.

After bidding farewell to Dinkinesh, Lucy’s next adventure will take it back towards Earth for another gravity assist in December 2024. Subsequent flybys of other main asteroid belt bodies await, including the space rock 52246 Donaldjohanson and the Trojan asteroids 3548 Eurybates and 15094 Polymele.

Lucy’s mission represents an unprecedented opportunity to unravel the secrets of our solar system’s history. By studying these ancient asteroids, scientists hope to gain further insights into the origins of our cosmic neighborhood and the elements that shaped our planet.

Sources: NASA (Url: https://www.nasa.gov/)