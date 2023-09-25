Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

NASA бомуваффақият намунаҳоро аз астероиди Бенну дарёфт кард

ByРоберт Эндрю

Сен 25, 2023
NASA бомуваффақият намунаҳоро аз астероиди Бенну дарёфт кард

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has achieved a significant milestone by retrieving samples from the asteroid Bennu. The spacecraft has brought back approximately 250 grams of rock and dust, which will be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas for further analysis. This marks the first American asteroid sample return in history and is expected to deepen our understanding of the origin of our solar system.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft released the sample capsule towards Earth’s atmosphere, and it landed on the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range near Salt Lake City. The capsule was transported by helicopter to a temporary clean room, where it is now connected to a continuous flow of nitrogen to ensure the sample remains pure for scientific analysis.

The retrieved samples will be disassembled and weighed, and an inventory of the rocks and dust will be created. Over time, pieces of Bennu will be distributed to scientists worldwide. This will enable researchers to make discoveries that improve our knowledge of planet formation, as well as the origin of organics and water that contributed to life on Earth.

Additionally, the study of Bennu, a potentially hazardous asteroid, will help scientists gain insights into the types of asteroids that could pose a threat to our planet in the future. The successful retrieval of samples from Bennu is a testament to NASA’s technological capabilities and will further advance our understanding of the universe.

Сарчашмаҳо:
- Маъмури NASA Билл Нелсон
- Миссияи OSIRIS-REx NASA

Таърифҳо:
– OSIRIS-REx: Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security – Regolith Explorer, a NASA spacecraft mission to study the asteroid Bennu and return a sample to Earth.
– Bennu: An asteroid located near Earth that was studied by the OSIRIS-REx mission to understand its composition and origins.

By Роберт Эндрю

Садо марбут

илм

Пешрафт дар таҳқиқоти намудҳои нобудшуда: РНК-и садсолаҳо аз намунаи паланги Тасманӣ

Сен 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илм

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Вохӯрии наздик бо Замин

Сен 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илм

Маркази бунёдкорӣ дар Донишгоҳи Колорадо Боулдер ҳадафи беҳтар кардани пешгӯии обу ҳавои кайҳонӣ мебошад

Сен 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Пешрафт дар таҳқиқоти намудҳои нобудшуда: РНК-и садсолаҳо аз намунаи паланги Тасманӣ

Сен 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Вохӯрии наздик бо Замин

Сен 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Маркази бунёдкорӣ дар Донишгоҳи Колорадо Боулдер ҳадафи беҳтар кардани пешгӯии обу ҳавои кайҳонӣ мебошад

Сен 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Нейрологҳо дар бораи назарияи интегралии иттилоот бархӯрд мекунанд

Сен 27, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии