Тасвирҳои ҳайратангези астероиди Беннуи OSIRIS-REx мадор

A series of breathtaking images captured by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft in orbit around the asteroid Bennu has left scientists and space enthusiasts alike in awe. The photographs, taken by the spacecraft’s cameras, provide a unique and detailed view of the asteroid’s surface.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, short for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer, was launched by NASA in 2016 with the primary objective of studying the composition of asteroid Bennu and returning a sample of it to Earth in 2023.

These newly released images showcase the spacecraft hovering above the asteroid’s surface, from distances as close as 410 feet (125 meters). In striking detail, the images reveal Bennu’s rugged terrain, marked by boulders and large rocks.

The OSIRIS-REx mission has also provided valuable data on the asteroid’s physical properties. Scientists have been able to determine the asteroid’s shape, mass, and even its gravitational pull by analyzing the spacecraft’s movements around Bennu.

One of the significant findings from the mission is the surface of Bennu is surprisingly active, with particles being ejected from the asteroid. The cause of this phenomenon is still being investigated, and scientists hope that the collected sample from Bennu will shed light on this peculiar behavior.

The images and data collected by OSIRIS-REx are critical for understanding not only Bennu but also the early Solar System. Asteroids like Bennu are believed to be remnants from the formation of our Solar System and can provide insights into the origin and evolution of planets.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, with its close-up views and scientific measurements of asteroid Bennu, marks a significant milestone in the study of asteroids and opens doors for future exploration. The spacecraft is scheduled to return to Earth with its precious sample in 2023, where scientists eagerly await the opportunity to study it further.

Таърифҳо:

OSIRIS-REx: Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer spacecraft launched by NASA in 2016 for studying asteroid Bennu and obtaining a sample.

Bennu: An asteroid approximately 1,614 feet (492 meters) in diameter that was chosen as the target for the OSIRIS-REx mission due to its pristine state and potential to provide insights into the early Solar System.

Solar System: The collection of objects (planets, asteroids, comets, etc.) and the sun that are gravitationally bound to it.

Сарчашмаҳо:

