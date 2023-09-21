NASA тасвирҳои Моҳро барои кушодани минтақаи қутби ҷанубии Моҳ муттаҳид мекунад

NASA has released a mosaic of the Shackleton Crater, showcasing the capabilities of two lunar orbiting cameras that provide valuable insights into the lunar South Pole region. The image, constructed using data from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) and ShadowCam, reveals both the illuminated and shadowed areas of the Moon.

LROC has been operational since 2009 and excels at capturing detailed lunar surface imagery. However, its limitations lie in photographing the permanently shadowed regions that lack direct sunlight. This is where ShadowCam, a NASA instrument onboard the Danuri spacecraft, comes into play. Launching in August 2022, ShadowCam is incredibly light-sensitive, 200 times more than LROC. It relies on sunlight reflected off lunar features or Earth to capture imagery of shadowed areas.

The combination of images from both cameras allows researchers to generate a comprehensive visual representation of the lunar landscape, including the geological characteristics of both the brightest and darkest parts of the Moon. In the mosaic, the permanently shadowed sections, such as Shackleton Crater’s interior floor and walls, are a result of ShadowCam imagery, while the sunlit areas, such as the crater’s rim and flanks, are from LROC.

ShadowCam’s exceptional light sensitivity has provided scientists with detailed images of the Moon’s permanently shadowed regions, particularly the lunar South Pole. This region is of great interest for scientific exploration, as it is believed to contain ice deposits or other frozen volatiles. These resources, composed of hydrogen and oxygen, hold potential for rocket fuel and life support systems.

This collaboration between the LROC and ShadowCam brings us closer to understanding the mysteries of the Moon’s South Pole, which remains unexplored by humans. The valuable data and insights gained from these images contribute to our knowledge of the lunar landscape and pave the way for future lunar missions.

Таърифҳо:

– Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) – an instrument onboard NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter that captures detailed imagery of the lunar surface.

– ShadowCam – a light-sensitive instrument onboard the Danuri spacecraft that captures imagery of shadowed areas on the Moon.

– Shackleton Crater – a lunar crater located near the Moon’s South Pole.

Сарчашмаҳо:

- NASA - Идораи миллии аэронавтика ва кайҳон

- Минтаи зинда

- Донишгоҳи давлатии Аризона