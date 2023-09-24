Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Капсулаи OSIRIS-REx-и NASA бо намунаи астероид ба замин меафтад

ByРоберт Эндрю

Сен 24, 2023
Капсулаи OSIRIS-REx-и NASA бо намунаи астероид ба замин меафтад

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx capsule is scheduled to make a parachute landing in the Utah desert on Sunday, marking the end of its seven-year long mission. If the landing is successful, it will be the third and largest asteroid sample to have ever been brought to Earth.

Launched in collaboration with the University of Arizona in September 2016, the OSIRIS-REx mission aimed to collect samples from Bennu, a near-Earth asteroid rich in carbon. After four years, the capsule successfully landed on Bennu’s surface and collected approximately 250 grams of dust.

NASA scientist Amy Simon described the upcoming sample return as “historic,” noting that it will be the largest sample brought back since the Apollo moon rocks. The samples are expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and the habitability of Earth.

The safe landing of the capsule is considered risky, but mission managers at NASA are optimistic about a “spot-on” touchdown. The successful return of the asteroid sample will be a significant achievement for the mission and for future asteroid exploration.

Сарчашмаҳо:
- Reuters
- AFP

By Роберт Эндрю

Садо марбут

илм

Туман ва дуд аз сӯхторҳои ҷангал тоза шуда, имкон медиҳад, ки осмони соф ва моҳи пурра ҳосил шавад.

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота
илм

NASA пайгирӣ астероиди 2009 UG ба Замин наздик мешавад

Сен 29, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илм

Олимон тавассути Keck Cosmic Web Imager барои дидани веби кайҳонӣ бидуни равшанӣ истифода мебаранд

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Туман ва дуд аз сӯхторҳои ҷангал тоза шуда, имкон медиҳад, ки осмони соф ва моҳи пурра ҳосил шавад.

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
илм

NASA пайгирӣ астероиди 2009 UG ба Замин наздик мешавад

Сен 29, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

Олимон тавассути Keck Cosmic Web Imager барои дидани веби кайҳонӣ бидуни равшанӣ истифода мебаранд

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
илм

Астронавти NASA Фрэнк Рубио рекорди нави амрикоиро дар тӯли вақт дар кайҳон гузошт

Сен 29, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии