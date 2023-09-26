Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Экипажи киштии «Союз МС-22/68С» ба Замин бармегардад ва миссияи рекордии яксоларо ба охир мерасонад.

ByМамфо Брешиа

Сен 26, 2023
Экипажи киштии «Союз МС-22/68С» ба Замин бармегардад ва миссияи рекордии яксоларо ба охир мерасонад.

The crew of the Soyuz MS-22/68S, consisting of commander Sergei Prokopyev, co-pilot Dmitri Petelin, and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, are preparing to return to Earth after a year-long mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Originally scheduled for a six-month stay, the crew’s mission was extended due to a coolant leak on their original ferry ship.

The crew will undock from the ISS at 3:54 a.m. EDT and descend back to Earth. The Soyuz crew module is expected to make a jarring touchdown near Kazakhstan at 7:17 a.m. EDT. European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, who has assumed command of the ISS, extended his congratulations to the departing crew for their resilience and professionalism in the face of unexpected challenges.

The departing crew members were praised for their competence, dedication, and hard work in maintaining the ship’s condition and ensuring the success of ISS Expedition 70. The crew of Soyuz MS-23/69S, commander Oleg Kononenko, flight engineer Nicolai Chub, and NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, will replace the outgoing crew.

Upon their return, the crew of the Soyuz MS-22/68S will have spent a total of 371 days in space, making it the longest flight in U.S. space history. The overall longest single spaceflight record is held by cosmonaut Valery Polyakov, who spent 438 days aboard the Russian Mir space station. Prokopyev, Petelin, and Rubio will rank at number three on the list, behind retired cosmonaut Sergei Avdeyev, who logged a 380-day stint aboard Mir. Mark Vande Hei currently holds the record for the longest previous U.S. flight, spending 355 days aboard the ISS.

Манбаъ: Space.com

By Мамфо Брешиа

Садо марбут

илм

NASA Ифтитоҳи миссияи астероидҳои равониро барои навсозии конфигуратсияи Thruster ба таъхир гузошт

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота
илм

Кашфи сангпуши бостонии баҳрӣ дар бораи таърихи эволютсия маълумот медиҳад

Сен 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илм

Фаҳмидани кукиҳо ва сиёсати махфият

Сен 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

NASA Ифтитоҳи миссияи астероидҳои равониро барои навсозии конфигуратсияи Thruster ба таъхир гузошт

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
илм

Кашфи сангпуши бостонии баҳрӣ дар бораи таърихи эволютсия маълумот медиҳад

Сен 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Фаҳмидани кукиҳо ва сиёсати махфият

Сен 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Обхезии дарёҳои қадимӣ дар дашти Ганг дар бораи обхезиҳои оянда маълумот медиҳанд

Сен 29, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии