NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara made history today as they embarked on their very first spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) for maintenance work. This landmark moment marks the 12th spacewalk at the ISS this year and is expected to last nearly 7 hours.

During the spacewalk, the astronauts will be removing radio communications gear and swapping hardware that allows the ISS’s solar arrays to track the Sun. This vital maintenance work ensures the continuous functioning and efficiency of the orbiting laboratory.

Both Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara are members of Expedition 70, which began in September of this year. Prior to the spacewalk, the astronauts underwent standard medical exams to ensure their health and readiness for the task at hand. They were assisted by fellow astronaut Mogensen, who conducted temperature, blood pressure, pulse, and respiratory checks.

To watch the spacewalk live, viewers can tune in to NASA TV or the NASA YouTube channel. The coverage will start at 6:30 a.m. ET for those in the United States, while viewers in India can catch the action at 4:00 pm Indian Standard Time on NASA’s YouTube channel.

This spacewalk not only signifies an important milestone for the astronauts involved but also highlights the ongoing commitment and dedication of NASA to maintain and improve the functionality of the ISS. As we continue to explore the depths of space, such maintenance work becomes crucial in ensuring the success of future missions and the continued progress of human space exploration.

САВОЛҲОИ ЗИЁД ТАКРОРМЕШУДА:

Q: Why are the astronauts conducting the spacewalk?

A: The astronauts are performing the spacewalk to carry out maintenance work on the International Space Station, including the removal of radio communications gear and swapping hardware for solar array tracking.

Q: How long will the spacewalk last?

A: The spacewalk is expected to last nearly 7 hours.

Q: Where can I watch the spacewalk?

A: Viewers can tune in to NASA TV or the NASA YouTube channel to watch the live coverage of the spacewalk.

Q: What is the significance of this spacewalk?

A: This spacewalk marks the first for both astronauts and showcases NASA’s commitment to maintaining and improving the functionality of the International Space Station.