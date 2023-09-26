Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Камони пурасрор дар Фьорди Гренландия пайдо мешавад

ByГабриэл Бота

Сен 26, 2023
Камони пурасрор дар Фьорди Гренландия пайдо мешавад

NASA’s Earth Observatory has released an image showing a mysterious arc in a fjord in western Greenland. The thin, white feature stretches approximately 2.6 kilometers and spans the Itilliarsuup Kangerlua fjord, a tributary fjord of the Uummannaq Fjord system.

The origin of the arc is unclear, but experts have put forward possible explanations for its formation. One theory is that it could be the result of a large iceberg breaking off from the front of the glacier. When an iceberg breaks off, it displaces water and creates a wave. Geomorphologist Dan Shugar suggests that this iceberg-induced wave could have formed the arc.

Oceanographer Josh Willis and glaciologist Mike Wood suggest another possibility. They propose that an underwater plume could be pushing water and ice away from the glacier face, causing the arc to form.

The image of the arc was captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9, a satellite used for observing Earth’s surface. NASA continues to study the phenomenon and gather more information to better understand its origin and implications.

This intriguing image serves as a reminder of the ever-changing nature of Earth’s landscapes and the mysteries that still exist within our planet’s most remote regions.

By Габриэл Бота

Садо марбут

илм

Пешрафт дар таҳқиқоти намудҳои нобудшуда: РНК-и садсолаҳо аз намунаи паланги Тасманӣ

Сен 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илм

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Вохӯрии наздик бо Замин

Сен 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илм

Маркази бунёдкорӣ дар Донишгоҳи Колорадо Боулдер ҳадафи беҳтар кардани пешгӯии обу ҳавои кайҳонӣ мебошад

Сен 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Пешрафт дар таҳқиқоти намудҳои нобудшуда: РНК-и садсолаҳо аз намунаи паланги Тасманӣ

Сен 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Вохӯрии наздик бо Замин

Сен 27, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Маркази бунёдкорӣ дар Донишгоҳи Колорадо Боулдер ҳадафи беҳтар кардани пешгӯии обу ҳавои кайҳонӣ мебошад

Сен 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Нейрологҳо дар бораи назарияи интегралии иттилоот бархӯрд мекунанд

Сен 27, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии