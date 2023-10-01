Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

NASA LHASA 2.0 ҷоизаи нармафзори сол барои таҳлили ярчро гирифт

ByРоберт Эндрю

Oct 1, 2023
NASA LHASA 2.0 ҷоизаи нармафзори сол барои таҳлили ярчро гирифт

NASA’s Earth Sciences Division at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland has been awarded the Software of the Year (SOY) Award for their development of the Landslide Hazard Assessment for Situational Awareness (LHASA) version 2.0. LHASA is a data-driven software tool designed to provide situational awareness for rainfall-triggered landslide hazard events around the world.

The SOY Award is NASA’s highest commendation for software excellence, and it is presented annually to software that significantly enhances the agency’s mission performance. This is only the second time in the past 17 years that a team from Goddard has won the award.

LHASA incorporates landslide data from around the world into a machine-learning framework, allowing it to estimate the relative probability of a landslide occurrence. The tool provides hazard estimates on a global scale, enabling improved awareness and facilitating disaster planning and response. It can be used by government agencies, relief organizations, emergency responders, and insurers.

Dalia Kirschbaum, director of the Earth Sciences Division, expressed excitement about the recognition for LHASA’s scientific and technological achievements. She hopes that regional communities will use the model to better understand landslide hazards in their areas.

LHASA is available as free and open-source software on the Landslides @ NASA website. Users can access the software, report landslides, view and obtain relevant source data, and learn more about NASA’s landslide modeling efforts. The tool aims to assist various stakeholders in disaster readiness and response.

Сарчашмаҳо:
– NASA.gov (https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2019/nasa-software-of-the-year-award-winner-provides-landslide-insights)
– Landslides @ NASA (https://landslides.nasa.gov/)

By Роберт Эндрю

Садо марбут

илм

Стресси хушксолӣ боиси тағирёбии функсияи хоки тропикӣ мегардад

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илм

Биосенсори протеинӣ барои ошкор кардани минаҳои заминӣ ва тротилҳои нотаркида таҳия шудааст

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илм

Ровери суботкори NASA Иблиси чанги Марсиро дар кратери Ҷезеро дастгир кард

Oct 3, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Стресси хушксолӣ боиси тағирёбии функсияи хоки тропикӣ мегардад

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Биосенсори протеинӣ барои ошкор кардани минаҳои заминӣ ва тротилҳои нотаркида таҳия шудааст

Oct 3, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Ровери суботкори NASA Иблиси чанги Марсиро дар кратери Ҷезеро дастгир кард

Oct 3, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

Asteroid 2008 QY: Тафсилот ва оқибатҳои эҳтимолӣ

Oct 3, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии