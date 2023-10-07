Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Телескопи кайҳонии Ҷеймс Уэбб бозёфтҳои аҷиберо дар бораи галактикаҳои ибтидоӣ ошкор мекунад

ByРоберт Эндрю

Oct 7, 2023
Телескопи кайҳонии Ҷеймс Уэбб бозёфтҳои аҷиберо дар бораи галактикаҳои ибтидоӣ ошкор мекунад

The James Webb Space Telescope has made groundbreaking discoveries about the early universe, including the existence of mature galaxies during the cosmic dawn. These findings have challenged previous theories in cosmology and left scientists searching for explanations. However, a new study using sophisticated computer simulations may have resolved this mystery.

The study suggests that star formation in the early galaxies occurred in bursts rather than at a steady pace. While these galaxies may have been relatively small, they appear to glow brightly due to these intense bursts of star formation. This can create a deceptive impression of great mass, leading to the misconception that these galaxies are larger than they actually are.

“Astronomers can securely measure how bright those early galaxies are because photons (particles of light) are directly detectable and countable, whereas it is much more difficult to tell whether those galaxies are really big or massive. They appear to be big because they are observed to be bright,” explains Guochao Sun, the lead author of the study.

The findings from the James Webb Space Telescope have provided a unique glimpse into the cosmic dawn and shed light on the early history of our universe. These discoveries have the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the origin and development of galaxies.

Сарчашмаҳо:
- Reuters: Вил Данхэм
- Донишгоҳи шимолу ғарбӣ
- Мактубҳои маҷаллаи астрофизикӣ

By Роберт Эндрю

Садо марбут

илм

Ҳалқаҳои дарахтон далели тӯфони шадиди офтобиро нишон медиҳанд, ки метавонанд тамаддуни имрӯзаро хароб кунанд

Oct 10, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илм

Плиткаи тектоникии нав кашфшуда, ки 120 миллион сол дорад: плитаи Понтус

Oct 10, 2023 Габриэл Бота
илм

Модули "Наука"-и Русия дар бораи ихроҷи системаи хунуккунии ISS таҷриба мекунад

Oct 10, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Ҳалқаҳои дарахтон далели тӯфони шадиди офтобиро нишон медиҳанд, ки метавонанд тамаддуни имрӯзаро хароб кунанд

Oct 10, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Плиткаи тектоникии нав кашфшуда, ки 120 миллион сол дорад: плитаи Понтус

Oct 10, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
илм

Модули "Наука"-и Русия дар бораи ихроҷи системаи хунуккунии ISS таҷриба мекунад

Oct 10, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Зондҳои Voyager: Ҳанӯз омӯхтани Космос

Oct 10, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии