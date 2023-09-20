Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Ровери Прагяан дар Ҳиндустон таҳқиқи таърихии Моҳро анҷом дод

ByГабриэл Бота

Сен 20, 2023
Ровери Прагяан дар Ҳиндустон таҳқиқи таърихии Моҳро анҷом дод

India’s space mission achieved a significant milestone as their moon rover, Pragyaan, became the first rover ever to explore the lunar south pole. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully landed the Pragyaan rover near the Moon’s south pole, marking a momentous occasion in space exploration.

The lunar south pole has long been an area of interest for scientists around the world due to its permanent shadowed regions that may contain frozen water deposits. By exploring this region, Pragyaan aims to gather crucial data and insights into these uncharted territories.

ISRO’s successful landing of Pragyaan adds India to the small group of nations that have achieved the feat of reaching the Moon’s surface. It is a testament to India’s growing prowess in space technology and research.

Pragyaan is a mechanized six-wheeled vehicle equipped with advanced scientific instruments. It is designed to operate in the lunar environment and perform various experiments to study the moon’s surface, its composition, and potential resources. The rover will conduct experiments to analyze the lunar soil, search for water, measure seismic activity, and study the moon’s mineralogy, among other objectives.

The Indian lunar mission not only aims to expand our knowledge of the Moon but also paves the way for future manned missions and the establishment of human colonies on celestial bodies. It opens new possibilities for space exploration and deepens our understanding of the universe.

Сарчашмаҳо:
- Ташкилоти тадқиқоти кайҳонии Ҳиндустон (ISRO)

By Габриэл Бота

Садо марбут

илм

Зебоии ҳайратангез ва потенсиали илмии кратери Шаклтон дар Моҳ

Сен 24, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илм

ISRO кӯшишҳоро барои барқарор кардани тамос бо Chandrayaan-3-и Lander ва Rover идома медиҳад

Сен 24, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илм

Астронавт Фрэнк Рубио аз давомнокии миссияи тамдидшуда пушаймон аст

Сен 24, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Зебоии ҳайратангез ва потенсиали илмии кратери Шаклтон дар Моҳ

Сен 24, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

ISRO кӯшишҳоро барои барқарор кардани тамос бо Chandrayaan-3-и Lander ва Rover идома медиҳад

Сен 24, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Астронавт Фрэнк Рубио аз давомнокии миссияи тамдидшуда пушаймон аст

Сен 24, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Тадқиқотчиён намудҳои синтетикиро бидуни биохимия эҷод мекунанд ва принсипҳои эволютсиониро риоя мекунанд

Сен 24, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии