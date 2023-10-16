Bouldering, a form of rock climbing that takes place on indoor, artificial walls without ropes or a harness, may seem intimidating to non-athletic individuals like myself. However, after giving it a try earlier this year, I quickly discovered that bouldering is accessible and enjoyable regardless of ability level.

The first time I walked into a bouldering gym, I felt overwhelmed by the sight of skilled climbers effortlessly navigating the walls. I doubted my own capabilities, wondering how I, a writer and stay-at-home cat mom, would be able to perform such physically demanding movements. Despite my reservations, I decided to give it a shot.

With the support and encouragement of my boyfriend and his experienced climber friend, I began attempting the easiest routes, color-coded purple. Even pulling myself off the ground was a challenge at first, but as I continued to climb, I found myself becoming physically exhausted yet exhilarated.

Climbing and bouldering offer both physical and mental benefits. It helps build strength and stamina while keeping the mind focused, reducing anxiety, and boosting confidence and self-esteem. The problem-solving aspect of the activity fostered a sense of teamwork and camaraderie among climbers of different skill levels.

Although progress has been slow, I have now advanced to climbing on orange rocks, the next level after purple. I still fall regularly, but this hasn’t dampened my enthusiasm. Every week, the rock formations change, keeping the practice interesting and exciting.

Bouldering has become a shared hobby for me and my friends, replacing the usual routine of dining and drinking on weekends. I wholeheartedly recommend bouldering to anyone, particularly those who consider themselves non-athletic. Finding passion in something one is mediocre at can be liberating and bring immense joy.

Whether I ever conquer more challenging routes or not, I will continue climbing simply because it makes me happy. When an activity is pursued for personal enjoyment rather than external validation, it allows us to experience a lighter world.

