Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Телескопи кайҳонии Хаббл манзараи зебои галактикаи спиралиро "рӯ ба рӯ" мегирад

ByМамфо Брешиа

Oct 18, 2023
Телескопи кайҳонии Хаббл манзараи зебои галактикаи спиралиро "рӯ ба рӯ" мегирад

The Hubble Space Telescope has unveiled a stunning new image of the spiral galaxy IC 5332. Located approximately 30 million light-years away in the constellation Sculptor, the galaxy’s face-on view provides a majestic sight. The image showcases its large, circular structure, with loosely-wound spiral arms adorned with clusters of brightly glowing star formation.

When we say a galaxy is “face-on,” it means that it appears circular and disc-shaped when viewed from Earth. This perspective offers us a clear vantage point to observe the galaxy’s intricate features. In contrast, an “edge-on” view would present a squashed, oval-shaped appearance, minimizing our visibility of the galaxy’s spiral arms.

IC 5332 is classified as a SABc-type galaxy, indicating that it lacks a prominent central bar structure and its spiral arms are not tightly wound. Around two-thirds of spiral galaxies possess a distinct bar-shaped structure at their center, while others feature unbarred spiral arms that originate from a single point. IC 5332 falls into the intermediate category, denoted by the “SAB” in its classification.

Although this galaxy boasts well-defined arms of bright stars extending from its dense, luminous core, the spiral arms themselves are not tightly wound. This is why it is assigned a lowercase “c” on the classification scale, with “a” indicating tightly wound arms and “d” representing loosely wound arms.

The Hubble Telescope continues to amaze us with its ability to capture mesmerizing views of distant galaxies. Through its observations, we gain insight into the vast beauty and complexity of the universe.

Сарчашмаҳо:
– European Space Agency (ESA) officials
– Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Chandar, J. Lee and the PHANGS-HST team

By Мамфо Брешиа

Садо марбут

илм

Сӯрохиҳои сиёҳи дуӣ метавонанд нисбат ба он ки қаблан боварӣ доштанд, устувортар бошанд

Oct 21, 2023 Габриэл Бота
илм

Симпозиуми 16-уми солонаи NASA оид ба иктишофи кайҳон фон Браун барои тамаркуз ба пешрафти илм ва кашфи кайҳон

Oct 20, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илм

Алмосҳои қадимии Superdeep ба ташаккули суперконтинентҳо равшанӣ меандозанд

Oct 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Сӯрохиҳои сиёҳи дуӣ метавонанд нисбат ба он ки қаблан боварӣ доштанд, устувортар бошанд

Oct 21, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
илм

Симпозиуми 16-уми солонаи NASA оид ба иктишофи кайҳон фон Браун барои тамаркуз ба пешрафти илм ва кашфи кайҳон

Oct 20, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

Алмосҳои қадимии Superdeep ба ташаккули суперконтинентҳо равшанӣ меандозанд

Oct 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Комментарии
илм

Хабарҳои охирини кайҳон: Бо обуна маълумот гиред

Oct 20, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии