Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Телескопи кайҳонии Хаббл тасвири ҳайратангези галактикаҳои бархӯрдро гирифтааст

ByРоберт Эндрю

Сен 27, 2023
Телескопи кайҳонии Хаббл тасвири ҳайратангези галактикаҳои бархӯрдро гирифтааст

The Hubble Space Telescope recently captured a breathtaking image of two colliding galaxies located 465 million light-years away from Earth. The image reveals a subtle “bridge” of gas connecting the galactic pair known as the Arp 107 system. The Hubble, a joint mission by NASA and the European Space Agency, utilized the Advanced Camera for Surveys to capture this mesmerizing view.

In the image, the larger galaxy, known as the Seyfert Galaxy, is seen on the left side. It displays a prominent spiral arm filled with vivid gas and dust surrounding its nucleus. The Seyfert Galaxy is particularly remarkable as it allows astronomers to observe radiation not just from its active galactic nucleus, but from the entire galaxy. This can be clearly seen in the image, with distinct spiral arms extending throughout the galaxy.

The active galactic nucleus of the Seyfert Galaxy emits a powerful glow caused by the inflow of material into the supermassive black hole at its core. The luminous spiral arm of the galaxy is brimming with young stars, their formation fueled by the abundant material drawn from the smaller companion galaxy visible to the right in the image.

The smaller galaxy, while presenting a radiant core, has relatively dim spiral arms due to its integration into the larger galaxy. Delicately hanging below the merging duo is the bridge of gas, a striking feature captured in the new Hubble image.

This image is part of a broader program aimed at studying a catalog of 338 extraordinary and enigmatic galaxies known as the Atlas of Strange Galaxy. The goal is to provide the public with captivating images of these objects, revealing the beauty and mysteries of our universe.

Source: Arab Times Kuwait English Daily.

By Роберт Эндрю

Садо марбут

илм

NASA Ифтитоҳи миссияи астероидҳои равониро барои навсозии конфигуратсияи Thruster ба таъхир гузошт

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота
илм

Кашфи сангпуши бостонии баҳрӣ дар бораи таърихи эволютсия маълумот медиҳад

Сен 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илм

Фаҳмидани кукиҳо ва сиёсати махфият

Сен 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

NASA Ифтитоҳи миссияи астероидҳои равониро барои навсозии конфигуратсияи Thruster ба таъхир гузошт

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
илм

Кашфи сангпуши бостонии баҳрӣ дар бораи таърихи эволютсия маълумот медиҳад

Сен 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Фаҳмидани кукиҳо ва сиёсати махфият

Сен 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

Обхезии дарёҳои қадимӣ дар дашти Ганг дар бораи обхезиҳои оянда маълумот медиҳанд

Сен 29, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии