Ҳаёти шаҳр

Ифтитоҳи технологияҳои нав ва қудрати AI

илм

Пашаҳои мевагӣ дар асоси интизорӣ қарор қабул мекунанд, тадқиқотчиён кашф мекунанд

ByГабриэл Бота

Сен 23, 2023
Пашаҳои мевагӣ дар асоси интизорӣ қарор қабул мекунанд, тадқиқотчиён кашф мекунанд

Researchers at HHMI’s Janelia Research Campus have confirmed a theory about how fruit flies make decisions based on their expectations about the likelihood of receiving a reward. The team discovered that fruit flies can assign value to their environment based on their expectations and choose actions accordingly.

The concept, known as matching, is a common behavior observed in many species, including humans. In the case of fruit flies, they use sensory cues like odors to evaluate the quality of potential food sources. The researchers pinpointed the specific region in the fly’s brain, called the mushroom body, where these value adjustments occur. This allowed them to test the theory of matching on the level of neural circuits.

The team’s experiments involved a Y-shaped arena where a fruit fly had to choose between two odors. Each odor was associated with a different probability of receiving a reward. The researchers found that the flies learned to expect rewards in the same proportions they were presented and made their choices accordingly.

The study sheds light on how decision-making works in simpler brains and could potentially help scientists understand decision-making processes in larger animals, including humans. Understanding these processes is especially important in the context of diseases like addiction, where decision-making goes awry.

Overall, the research highlights the interplay between experiment and theory and provides a mechanistic explanation for how animals learn and make choices based on value.

Сарчашмаҳо:
– HHMI’s Janelia Research Campus

By Габриэл Бота

Садо марбут

илм

Supercontinent Pangea Ultima: Inhospitable Conditions for Mammals

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота
илм

Diverse Genetic Differences Drive Wildflower Variation in Pollination Syndromes

Сен 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илм

The Mystery of Fairy Circles: Recent Breakthroughs and Discoveries

Сен 29, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Шумо беҷавоб

илм

Supercontinent Pangea Ultima: Inhospitable Conditions for Mammals

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии
илм

Diverse Genetic Differences Drive Wildflower Variation in Pollination Syndromes

Сен 29, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Комментарии
илм

The Mystery of Fairy Circles: Recent Breakthroughs and Discoveries

Сен 29, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Комментарии
илм

Scientists Develop Technique to Modify RNA Virus Genomes Using Cutting Enzymes and RNA Repair Enzymes

Сен 29, 2023 Габриэл Бота 0 Комментарии