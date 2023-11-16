Ҷамъияти физикии Амрико аъзои ҷомеаи MIT-ро барои саҳмгузорӣ дар физика қадр мекунад

The American Physical Society (APS) recently recognized five members of the MIT community for their significant contributions to the field of physics. These individuals have made groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in various areas of physics, ranging from nuclear physics to computational physics. Their outstanding research has paved the way for further exploration and understanding of the fundamental principles that govern our universe.

Wit Busza, the Francis L. Friedman Professor of Physics Emeritus, was awarded the Tom W. Bonner Prize in Nuclear Physics for his pioneering work on multi-particle production in proton-nucleus and nucleus-nucleus collisions. Through his research, Busza discovered participant scaling and led the PHOBOS experiment, shedding light on the properties of the quark-gluon plasma and its role in the formation of the universe.

Karol Bacik, an instructor of applied mathematics, received the Andreas Acrivos Dissertation Award in Fluid Dynamics for his elegant study of dune-dune repulsion and dune-obstacle interaction. Bacik’s work, which combines laboratory experiments, data analysis, and mathematical modeling, has deepened our understanding of sediment dynamics and fluid mechanics in underwater sand dunes.

Cari Cesarotti, a postdoc at the Center for Theoretical Physics, was honored with the J.J. and Noriko Sakurai Dissertation Award in Theoretical Particle Physics. Cesarotti’s exploration of collider signals of physics beyond the Standard Model has led to the development of novel event-shape observables and advancements in the physics case for future muon accelerators and colliders.

Chao Li, a postdoc at the Research Laboratory of Electronics (RLE), received the Outstanding Doctoral Thesis Research in Beam Physics Award for his contributions to the development of microfabricated, miniature atomic beam technology. Li’s invention of chip-scale techniques has enabled precise and targeted delivery of neutral atoms, with potential applications in quantum computing and precision measurements.

Pablo Gaston Debenedetti, an alumnus of the MIT Department of Chemical Engineering and the current Princeton University dean for research, was awarded the Aneesur Rahman Prize for Computational Physics. Debenedetti’s groundbreaking simulations have significantly advanced our understanding of supercooled liquids, glasses, and aqueous solutions, providing insights into important phenomena such as the liquid-liquid transition in water.

These exceptional individuals exemplify the spirit of scientific inquiry and innovation, pushing the boundaries of knowledge in their respective fields. Through their contributions, they inspire future generations of physicists to continue exploring and unraveling the mysteries of the universe.

